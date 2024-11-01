Refined Energy Corp. Announces Marketing Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Corp. (CSE: RUU | OTC: RFMCF | FRA: CWA0) (" Refined ” or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has engaged Rumble Strip Inc. (“Rumble Strip”) (email: ...; address Unit 893, 250-997 Seymour Street, Vancouver, British Columbia) for the provision of marketing services for an anticipated period of 60 days commencing on or about November 15, 2024, provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management.

Rumble Strip will create content and advertisements and undertake media planning, social media news dissemination, and reporting. The Company will pay a fee of CAD $100,000 for the services. The Company will not issue any securities to Rumble Strip as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Rumble Strip (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and is arm's length with the Company.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. In addition to the Dufferin Project, Refined also has an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Basin and Milner uranium properties in Saskatchewan. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

