Zefiro Methane Corp. Founder & CEO Interviewed On Live Yahoo! Finance Broadcast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.'s (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the“Company”,“Zefiro”, or“ZEFI”) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Talal Debs participated in a live broadcasted interview on Yahoo! Finance that was aired aftermarket hours on Friday, October 25, 2024. The segment, entitled“Carbon credits: How retail traders can invest in this market,” was conducted by Akiko Fujita and Julie Hyman and is the latest in a series of high-profile media appearances and placements featuring members of Zefiro's senior leadership team.

During the interview, Dr. Debs outlined how Zefiro modeled its operations that permanently seal orphaned oil and gas wells throughout the United States to meet institutional traders' increasing demand for high-quality carbon offsets. This demand coincides with the latest expert estimates projecting that there are millions of unplugged oil and gas wells spread out across 26 different U.S. states, with an unknown number of these sites leaking potentially toxic methane emissions. The Environmental Protection Agency has indicated that methane emissions are at least 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of trapping heat in the atmosphere, and unplugged wells that leak methane have been found to seriously threaten the environmental well-being of their surroundings, including public spaces, private properties, and local farmland .

Dr. Debs also highlighted how retail investors can participate in this rapidly evolving corner of the voluntary carbon marketplace through investment in the ZEFI stock, which is traded on the CBOE Canada, Inc. exchange, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and the OTCQB market. In addition to these unique investment opportunities, Dr. Debs also referenced the landmark, methane abatement-based offset marketplace-setting pre-sales of institutional-grade credits that the Company completed with Mercuria Energy America LLC and EDF Trading , respectively.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Talal Debs commented,“For almost two decades, I have been fascinated by the potential of the international voluntary carbon marketplace. Our team of experts has put together what I think are the sector's highest quality carbon credits from the abatement of orphan well methane leaks. I look forward to reaching new audiences who want to use this opportunity to confront these pressing environmental and public health issues.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

