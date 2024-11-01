Maverick Advantage On How To Optimize Employer-Sponsored Insurance With A Net-Zero Cost To Employers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maverick Advantage offers a zero-copay insurance plan that reduces costs for employers and employees with extensive benefits. The plan saves companies money and boosts income through tax breaks.

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every employer would love to cherish their employees with the best benefits possible. It's not just good for employees, employer-sponsored insurance (ESI) helps recruitment , decreases attrition , and has been shown to improve work culture. However, the rising costs of ESI have become prohibitive for both employers and workers.

Health insurance premiums have risen above the rate of inflation , and have soared above wages. The Center for American Progress reports that even large employers find difficulty in obtaining fair prices from health systems. Healthcare is a $2.6 trillion industry for good reason: highly sought-after benefits packages cost large companies a monthly average of $446 per employee, while small companies must bear a monthly cost of $538 per employee. Many employers can no longer afford to pay for their employees' right to work in good health.

There is an alternative for both small-to-medium and large businesses that Maverick Advantage Solutions in partnership with AffordaCare Insurance has uncovered: a medical insurance plan with zero copays that results in a net gain for both employer revenue and employees' paychecks through a significant, legitimate tax break.

Whether a company has 20 or 20,000 employees, this plan offers employees a separate medical insurance card, whether they are on their company's main plan or not.“It's something that employers can provide their employees at no cost to either of them, in fact, it becomes part of their revenue” explains Ashton Closner, founder of Maverick Advantage.

In strategic partnership with AffordaCare Insurance, Maverick Advantage guides employers through the process of implementing this transformative discovery.“It is a 125 Cafeteria Plan on steroids,” quips Ashton. It finds pre-tax and post-tax savings for employees to pay for health insurance premiums. Not just for the basic cover, the plan gets employees zero copay primary doctor visits, unlimited zero copay urgent care visits, zero copay prescription medications that include ~85% of the most common prescriptions, and zero copay virtual benefits for employees and their families including mental health benefits.







Maverick Advantage Solutions

Beyond these already unbelievable benefits, AffordaCare's patented offering keeps claims used on their plan away from major medical insurance systems, enabling employers to take care of their employees at no cost to them. And, as a legitimate government set-up, the plan consistently adds $50 to $300 a month to each employee's take-home pay due to the tax break it provides.

“If you have 100 employees and you offload $250,000 in little claims that never hit the major plan, then the major medical find it incredibly difficult to increase their rates. That's what we call the first line of defense,” explains Ashton,“So, for every 100 employees, a company can save $56,000 a year and you'll see an additional $150,000 go into the pockets of those employees. It's a real no-brainer.”

Rather, this little-known benefits plan faces a common problem on implementation, it simply sounds too good to be true.“We've brought this to a multitude of companies in Oklahoma and they are all hyped out of their mind. But, our biggest obstacle is their cynicism to a practically perfect solution.”



Maverick Advantage seeks to bridge the gap in knowledge that financial systems operate on. Through simple solutions, Maverick Advantage offers the best returns with the lowest risk possible. As a leader in this industry, Ashton ensures:“Making your own way in financial planning requires finding the path of least resistance, the one that guarantees safety. That's what we've done with our benefits plan.”

