Conference Call – 4Th Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2024 fourth quarter results on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 8h00 (Eastern Time) .

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-800-717-1738 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-888-660-6264, access code 67841#. This recording will be available until December 28, 2024.

The discussion along with a presentation will be accessible through a webcast at the following address:

s.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=F7BFF0AB-4F01-4204-8380-F3CB4E711537&LangLocaleID=1033

For further information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (514) 940-4350

