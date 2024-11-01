Watch: The Dollar's Dominance Is Secure, Despite BRICS Countries' Hopes
- ING) A key question for global trade is whether the US dollar will be challenged as the world's main currency. We think not. At their recent summit, BRICS countries, including China, India, and Russia, agreed to strengthen ties and use their national currencies more in trade and financial
transactions. Despite that, ING's Chief CIS Economist, Dmitry Dolgin, says there's a limit on what they can ultimately achieve.
