Watch: The Dollar's Dominance Is Secure, Despite BRICS Countries' Hopes


11/1/2024 2:20:42 PM

(MENAFN- ING) A key question for global trade is whether the US dollar will be challenged as the world's main currency. We think not. At their recent summit, BRICS countries, including China, India, and Russia, agreed to strengthen ties and use their national currencies more in trade and financial transactions. Despite that, ING's Chief CIS Economist, Dmitry Dolgin, says there's a limit on what they can ultimately achieve.

Author: Dmitry Dolgin
