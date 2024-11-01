ZIONS BANCORPORATION's BOARD DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION ) announced today that its board of directors ("board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable November 21, 2024, to of record at the close of business on November 14, 2024.

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

The cash dividend on the following series are payable December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2024:



Series A (NASDAQ: ZIONP ; CUSIP: 98973A104);

Series G (NASDAQ: ZIONO ; CUSIP: 989701859);

Series I (CUSIP: 989701BD8); and Series J (CUSIP: 989701BF3)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with 2023 net revenue of $3.1 billion and approximately $87 billion of total assets. Founded in 1873, Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 400 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.

