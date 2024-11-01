The EU And China Agree To Hold Talks Over Looming EV Tariffs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) China and the European Union have

agreed to hold further talks

as the deadline for implementing

steep tariffs

on Chinese electric looms. The EU first implemented the tariffs several months ago after cheap Chinese EVs began flooding into the regional bloc and the European Commission launched a

probe

into Beijing's electric vehicle subsidy program.

The investigation found that China had given its automotive sector an unfair advantage by pumping tens of billions' worth of subsidies into the sector for...

Read More>>

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN