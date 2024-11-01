Maxiforce Dedicates New Training Facility And Expands Partnership With UNOH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LIMA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maxiforce , a global leader in diesel engine parts, is excited to announce the dedication of its new Maxiforce-branded training space at the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) . This facility, located on campus, enhances hands-on for students in Diesel and Agricultural Equipment programs.

The partnership between Maxiforce and UNOH began at the (PRI) show in Indianapolis, where Maxiforce invited members of the UNOH Diesel Club to join Maxiforce in their booth to participate in the show together. This experience gave the students on site exposure to the diesel aftermarket industry leading to potential career pathways.

“We're proud to support the next generation of diesel technicians and engine builders,” said Paul Kelly, President/Owner Maxiforce.“This partnership helps students transition from the classroom to the workforce, addressing the industry's need for skilled engine technicians.”

Maxiforce's commitment to education reflects its 30 years of dedication to the diesel aftermarket industry.

About Maxiforce

Maxiforce provides aftermarket diesel engine parts for major brands like John Deere, Perkins, Caterpillar, Kubota and more, serving customers globally through 3 U.S. distribution centers covering the continental US in one to 2 days.

About UNOH

The University of Northwestern Ohio is an entrepreneurial, not-for-profit, university located in Lima, Ohio. The University is known worldwide as a leader in Automotive, Diesel, and High Performance Motorsports Technology education and also offers degree programs in Business, Health, Marketing, Information Technology, Robotics, Construction Equipment Technology and many other fields of study. UNOH has educated students from all 50 states and 76 countries and currently has nearly 3,000 students enrolled from 48 states and 41 countries. For more information, visit

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

email us here

Charlotte Arkwright

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Maxiforce is dedicated to the future of our industry!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.