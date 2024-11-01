Israel Pounds Beirut Suburb Dahiyeh With Airstrikes Overnight
11/1/2024 2:00:17 PM
Beirut: Israel's air force pounded Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh overnight, destroying dozens of buildings in several neighborhoods, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Friday.
There was no immediate word on casualties.
Recently, Israel has intensified its airstrikes on the northeastern city of Baalbek and nearby villages, as well as different parts of southern Lebanon.
International mediators are ramping up efforts to halt the wars in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, circulating new proposals to wind down the regional conflict.
Lebanon's Heath Ministry said more than 2,800 people have been killed and 13,000 wounded since Oct. 8, 2023.
The death toll from more than a year of the onslaught in Gaza has passed 43,000, Palestinian officials reported this week.
