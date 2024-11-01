Reviving History Through Film: 'At The End Of The Santa Fe Trail' Celebrates Legacy And Work Of Sister Blandina Segale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Blandina SegaleSANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Compose PRO LLC proud to help Sanchez Films announce the highly anticipated DVD release of "At the End of the Santa Fe Trail," a compelling film that brings to life the remarkable work, life, story, and writings of Sister Blandina Segale .A Catholic Italian nun (played by Alma Sisneros) who immigrated to America with her family from Italy and finds herself sent on a mission from the motherhouse of Cincinnati, OH to the southwest territories, where she comes across the miracles and treachery of her journey to become a 19th-century nun who made her mark on New Mexico in Santa Fe and the world.Last summer, the Vatican confirmed Sister Blandina's consideration for canonization, following the resurfacing of records documenting miracles attributed to her intercession. The film production employed approximately 145 New Mexicans, with 90% of the cast and crew hailing from the region. The talented cast includes Alma Sisneros as Sister Blandina, along with Scott Michael Campbell and local director Tomas Sanchez.The film won best direction at the 2023 Santa Fe Film Fest and was shown to distributors at the Festival de Cannes.Executive Producer and award-winning director Tomas Sanchez, honored at the Santa Fe Film Festival 2023, stated, "We filmed in Chama, Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and McKinney, TX. I am truly honored to share Sister Blandina's story with such an incredibly talented cast, including Alma Sisneros, who brilliantly portrays Sister Blandina over the years as filming spanded from 2016 until last year.Alma Sisneros is recognized for her roles in acclaimed series such as "Hell or High Water," "Longmire," "Breaking Bad," and "Night Shift." The film also features local talents Luce Rains, Vic Browder, Jason Caviello, Sarah Munich, Freddy Lopez, Boots Southerland, David Midthunder, and Forrie J. Smith from "Yellowstone." Hollywood notables Steven Schub, Kristen Kollender, and Jacob Nichols portray Billy the Kid.Allen Sanchez, President of CHI St. Joseph's Children and petitioner for Sister Blandina's canonization, expressed his enthusiasm: "Sister Blandina is well-known in the Catholic Church for her extraordinary life. I am thrilled to share her miraculous achievements with the world. She interacted with figures like Billy the Kid and Governor Lou Wallace, and her love and compassion left a lasting impact on everyone she met. I'm excited to see her exemplary story brought to life in this film."Sanchez Films & CFR secured the rights to the story from The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati. The screenplay was written by the late Robert M. Young, a celebrated filmmaker known for his award-winning work, including the Camera d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival (1977) and "The Battle of Gregorio Cortez" (1982). Legendary producer and music director Frank Mayor of Cinevision Global Inc. played a crucial role in the project. Editing and post production was done in downtown Chinatown Los Angeles.For more information about the film, to order a copy, or to arrange a screening, or streaming distribution please contact us at ... or visitCompose PRO LLC PR & Publicity Agency ( )Email: ...Follow us on socials: [Instagram: compose_pr] & {Tiktok: compose}

