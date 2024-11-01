PRM Announces Acquisition Of LMS Manufacturing, LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MARIANNA, Fla., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Product Recovery Management, (PRM) is pleased to announce the of LMS and Metal Fabrication, based in Marianna, Florida.

Founded as Linton Machine Shop, Inc. in 1983, LMS Manufacturing, LLC has provided exceptional metal fabrication and machining services to contractors across the USA. In 2003, LMS expanded into the environmental sector, offering remediation system design, fabrication, installation, retrofitting, and repair services.

PRM is a leading of environmental equipment, focusing on the environmental remediation and landfill gas markets. The acquisition of LMS Manufacturing strengthens PRM's presence in the Southeast U.S. and enhances its capabilities with a skilled team of mechanical and electrical engineers, designers, fabricators, and field technicians with over 100 years of combined experience in environmental remediation.

Visit for further information

About PRM

Product Recovery Management was established in 1990 as a subsidiary of Phillips Electric Company of Durham, Inc. (PEC) and is currently led by Robert M. Phillips, Jr. (Mel) and Brian Phillips. In October 2014, PRM relocated from Durham, NC, to a larger warehouse and manufacturing facility in Butner, NC.

PRM has expanded its services from North Carolina to most of the United States and has completed significant projects in India, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, China, and Canada. PRMFiltration is the online sales division featuring a wide range of filtration, plumbing, electrical, and industrial parts available at prmfiltration.

PRM is one of the nation's only Equipment Integrators certified to manufacture Treatment Systems and Equipment to UL and NFPA standards. PRM provides equipment and services to the remediation and landfill gas industries while also serving niche markets with customized research and development solutions. For more information, visit

or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Product Recovery Management, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED