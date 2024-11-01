NASA's Spacex Crew-8 Astronauts To Discuss Science Mission
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After spending 235 days in space, NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts will discuss their science mission aboard the International Space Station during a post-flight news conference at 3:15 p.m. EST Friday, Nov. 8, from the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
NASA astronauts Michael Barratt , Matthew Dominick , and Jeanette Epps
will answer questions about their mission. The three crew members, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, returned to Earth on Oct. 25. Grebenkin will not participate because of his travel schedule.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Pictured left to right, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, and Jeanette Epps. Credit: SpaceX
Media are invited to attend in-person or virtually. For in-person attendance, media must contact the NASA Johnson newsroom no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at: [email protected]
or 281-483-5111. Media participating by phone must dial into the news conference no later than 10 minutes prior to the start of the event to ask questions. Questions also may be submitted on social media
The crew spent more than seven months in space, including 232 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, traveling nearly 100 million miles, and completing 3,760 orbits around Earth. While living and working aboard station, the crew completed hundreds of science experiments and technology demonstrations .
