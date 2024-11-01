Soundverse AI Unveils Its ‘Ethical And AI-Driven’ Music Platform, Setting New Standards For Artists

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative startup company Soundverse AI empowers creators with its ethical AI-driven music technology; a new-gained attraction for major investors.

New York, New York, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company's mission is to help musicians explore new creative possibilities while keeping their unique voices intact. Its innovative AI tools enhance creative workflows without infringing on the artist's control. Soundverse AI's founders believe AI and human creativity can coexist, creating a beautiful synergy that enhances music rather than detracting from it. The technology is designed with artists in mind, ensuring AI assists and enables musicians to refine and expedite their creative process.

With many AI music startups encountering legal challenges, Soundverse AI stands apart due to its ethically trained AI model. This innovation was achieved by securing explicit artist consent and compensating contributors, enabling Soundverse AI to avoid the costly legal entanglements that have troubled others. By embedding ethics into its business model, Soundverse AI has created a sustainable framework for AI-driven music.

“Building our technology around ethical practices was essential,” stated Sourabh Pateriya, Co-founder and CEO of Soundverse AI . A music producer and former Spotify project manager, Sourabh brings his industry expertise and firsthand understanding of musicians' needs to his role at the company. He further states,“I believe that music creation and AI will be inseparable in the future, and that's the future we are building for, one where people and artists are at the center of the ecosystem, not AI. AI is simply to augment their creativity and accelerate their workflow.”

This platform democratizes music creation, making it accessible to creators of all levels, regardless of technical skill or training. By simplifying the process, aspiring artists and hobbyists alike can produce music without years of study. The company mainly targets three distinct audiences: independent artists who value creative freedom, aspiring musicians seeking accessible tools, and casual creators exploring music for personal enjoyment. This approach ensures that musicians at every level can benefit from Soundverse AI's solutions.

Soundverse AI was founded by visionaries Sourabh Pateriya and Philip Srebrev who bring extensive expertise from their previous roles. United by a shared vision and passion for blending AI with artistic expression, the founders met at a music event. With over five years of friendship and collaboration, they are now on a mission to create a new space within music, allowing creators to seamlessly integrate AI into their workflows.“We want to strengthen musicians' capabilities through our platform while maintaining full respect for the artists who inspire us all,” says Philip Srebrev, Soundverse AI's Co-founder and CTO.

For investors, Soundverse AI presents a unique opportunity to support a groundbreaking and ethical approach to AI-driven music. By embedding sustainable practices, this company has established a foundation that is both financially viable and legally resilient. With over half a million tracks made by over 200,000 creators, Soundverse is a leader in the consumer AI music space. Soundverse AI has already attracted the attention of independent creators and is now generating interest from major corporations, technology companies, and strategic partners. This interest underscores the potential of the platform, showcasing how music can intersect with AI coherently.

Founded with a vision to merge technology with creativity in an ethical and sustainable way, Soundverse AI is leading the charge in AI-driven music technology. By prioritizing artistic integrity and legal safety, the company is poised to reshape the industry and create long-term value for both artists and investors.

