Washington Revels Announces Its 42Nd Annual Holiday Performance“An English Country Christmas Revels”

Performances run December 20 through December 22 at the Montgomery College CAC in Silver Spring.

SILVER SPRING MD, MD, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Washington Revels announce the return of their cherished holiday tradition,“The Christmas Revels.” In this 42nd annual Revels, audiences will be transported to 19th-century England with“An English Country Christmas Revels,” a festive and immersive theatrical experience inspired by the stories of Thomas Hardy. Performances run December 20 through December 22 at the Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center in Silver Spring.Synopsis:Based on the warm-hearted tale by Thomas Hardy's classic work Under the Greenwood Tree, this year's“Christmas Revels” invites audiences to the fictional village of Mellstock, where charming characters, folk melodies, and age-old traditions set the scene for a heartwarming holiday story.The story begins in 19th-Century England on Christmas Eve, when schoolmistress Fancy Day returns from the city to her hometown of Mellstock. The village is buzzing with excitement-especially among three men who each hope to win her heart: the upright Parson Maybold, ambitious Frederick Shiner, and young Dick Dewey, a member of the local“quire.” This quirky band of musicians, who perform in the village pub and the church, find their world turned upside-down with the arrival of a newfangled“harmonium” in the church.As the village anticipates Christmas, they must grapple with the arrival of a new harmonium and the potential for change it brings to their familiar world of fiddles, pipes, and rustic tunes. The performance blends comedy, romance, and classic themes of tradition and change to capture the true spirit of the season.In a time when tradition meets innovation, the quire's beloved melodies are challenged by the prospect of mechanical accompaniment, and new ideas bring both hilarity and heartfelt change to the village. As winter settles in, love blossoms, traditions are tested in this delightful celebration of holiday spirit, music, and dance.Musical and Artistic Highlights:A multigenerational cast, with members from ages 8 to 92, performs alongside talented local musicians from the Whiskey Before Breakfast Band and the Washington Revels Brass. Audiences can expect lively pub carols, joyful anthems, and Revels favorites such as“The Sussex Mummers' Carol,” all complemented by rustic English tunes and traditional dance. As always, audience participation is encouraged, with sing-alongs that bring the whole theater together in song.Key Production Highlights:A festive tale of love and transformation set in a quaint English village in the 1830s.A spirited debate over the new“harmonium,” symbolizing the tension between tradition and progress.Performances by talented local artists alongside the Revels' signature blend of music, dance, and storytelling.Beloved holiday traditions and sing-alongs, including Revels classics and carols that invite the audience to join in.Performance Schedule:December 20-22, 2024Venue: Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center, 7995 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MDTickets Available Now:With five scheduled performances, this one-of-a-kind holiday celebration is perfect for families and friends looking to create new holiday traditions or rediscover the magic of Christmas. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit RevelsDC .About The Washington Revels:Since its founding over 40 years ago, The Washington Revels has dedicated itself to reviving and celebrating the spirit of cultural traditions through music, dance, and participatory theater. Known for their vibrant seasonal performances that bring history and customs to life, The Washington Revels provide an engaging holiday experience for all ages, with community and joy at its heart.Media Contact:Heather Mahoney, Haute Haus AgencyEmail: ...Phone: 240-271-5762

