L.A. County D.A. Candidate Nathan Hochman Announces Key New Endorsements From Latino Community

Former L.A. City Attorney, Latino Business Leader, First Responders Support Hochman's Bid to Unseat D.A. Gascon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles County District Attorney candidate Nathan Hochman announced today that he had secured several new endorsements from key Latino leaders, including former two-term Los Angeles City Attorney Rocky Delgadillo, in advance of Tuesday's election.Delgadillo was the first Latino to win citywide office in more than 100 years when he was elected to serve as Los Angeles City Attorney in 2001. He served the maximum two-term limit.“As the former City Attorney of Los Angeles, I understand the critical role that justice plays in improving public safety and the quality of life for all Angelenos,” Delgadillo said.“I have known Nathan Hochman for more than two decades and can tell you that he will deliver justice as district attorney. He is trustworthy and a man of integrity who will advance prosecution policies that will make our neighborhoods safer and live up to our commitment of justice for all.”Hochman, the former federal prosecutor who is running as the only independent candidate for District Attorney, also is endorsed by Dr. Rubén Guerra, chairman of the Latin Business Association, one of the most influential business associations in the United States, and the National Latino Peace Officers Association. Additionally, dozens of Latino elected leaders from throughout Los Angeles County are endorsing Hochman's campaign.Dr. Guerra, whose association represents the interest of more than 800,000 Latino-owned businesses in California, said:“I have witnessed the impact of crimes like smash-and-grab burglaries. Businesses are closing rapidly as a result of these losses. I believe Nathan Hochman will protect our businesses by ensuring criminals face consequences for their actions.”Hochman said:“I am grateful for the support of Rocky Delgadillo, Dr. Guerra and the National Latino Peace Officers Association as we work together to return sanity, safety and justice to all of Los Angeles County. As we approach Election Day, I remain committed to holding criminals accountable and addressing the issues that have driven up violent and property crime in our community over the past four years, including the rise in fentanyl-related deaths and homelessness.”Voters have until Tuesday evening to return their ballots by dropping them in the mail, at a vote center, at a drop box or by voting in person. To learn more about how to vote, please visit the Registrar of Voters website.About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.'s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit .

