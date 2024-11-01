(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota announced today a donation of $80,000 to in Arizona and Georgia, providing them with the funds to support the schools' existing education programs. The

benefitting schools include Chandler High School, in Chandler, Ariz., and Fulton County Schools (FCS), Benjamin Banneker High School and Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta, Ga.



Toyota Drives Student Success With $80,000 Donation to Schools in Arizona and Georgia in Support of Music Education

A student event was hosted at Tri-Cities High School with special guests including Latin Grammy nominated music superstar, Danny Ocean, and Grammy-nominated composer, producer, philanthropist, and artist, Mali Wilson, along with other local music talent and Toyota representatives, to inspire students and engage them in conversations around the importance of music for creative expression and education. Students also engaged in an interactive session with Mali and Danny, along with local music producers, to demonstrate the power of collaboration for success.

"Music is not just an art form, it's a universal language that fosters creativity and collaboration," stated Steve Appelbaum, sponsorship senior manager, Toyota. "We recognize the vital role that education plays in shaping our future leaders. Every student deserves the opportunity to explore their talents, be it in music, sports or any academic pursuit, as it enriches their educational journey and prepares them for success in any career they choose."

Earlier this year, the Toyota USA Foundation announced grants to schools in Fulton County, Ga., Chandler and Tempe, Ariz., to prepare students for future careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). These grants are part of the Foundation's Driving Possibilities initiative, a unique initiative that brings together educators, local and national nonprofits, industry, and communities that aims to provide equal access to opportunities and pathways to high-growth careers.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.



Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

