Clorox Announces Partnership With M2030 To Advance Supply Chain Climate Action

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) announced today a strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030, or M2030, to help Clorox's suppliers meet their carbon reduction targets and advance the company's long-term goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

M2030 is designed to help suppliers measure, manage and reduce carbon emissions. The new partnership aims to advance decarbonization throughout Clorox's value chain through the collection of emissions data, jointly identified and defined actions for reduction and continuous upskilling.

Continue Reading

The Clorox Company announced a strategic partnership with M2030 to help advance its long-term climate goals.

Clorox Announces Partnership with M2030

Post thi





"As part of Clorox's efforts to foster a cleaner world, we have a responsibility to ensure our suppliers are equipped with the capabilities necessary for forging their own sustainability journeys," said Niki King, Chief Sustainability Officer at The Clorox Company. "Climate action is a complex endeavor that requires companies to engage all parts of their supply chain in order to meaningfully reduce their environmental impact."

The program, which will record key figures on energy, will be gradually rolled out to several suppliers of the company's strategic raw materials and packaging, which collectively represents more than half of Clorox's scope 3 emissions.

"Our value chain is comprised of organizations that share Clorox's commitment to doing the right thing, which is why for the last 15 years we've implemented a business partner code of conduct that emphasizes sustainable business practices," said Eva Choe, Chief Procurement Officer at The Clorox Company. "We believe M2030's platform will help our suppliers establish practical action plans and deliver significant carbon reductions while garnering critical industry collaboration."

M2030 enables suppliers to regularly track and share their progress with other customers

using the M2030 platform. Suppliers will also be able to

export relevant compatible data

for submission to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a global disclosure system to manage environmental data.

"We're delighted to partner with The Clorox Company and enable their suppliers to reduce their environmental impact," said Martin Chilcott, Manufacture 2030 Chief Executive Officer. "Through the M2030 platform, Clorox suppliers can measure their emissions, manage their reduction efforts, and share progress with their customers. We look forward to collaborating with Clorox and the wider consumer goods industry to reach supply chain carbon reduction targets."

Climate action is a critical element of Clorox's environmental, social and governance goals embedded in the company's corporate IGNITE strategy. This partnership represents an important step forward in Clorox's longstanding commitment to measuring, transparently reporting and reducing its carbon footprint, including 2030 science-based targets and the long-term goal of achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.



To learn more about The Clorox Company's sustainability progress and commitments visit thecloroxcompany/responsibility/clean-world

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX ) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany

to learn more.

About Manufacture 2030

Manufacture 2030 provides global brands, corporations and their small and medium-sized suppliers with the data, tools, and support to be certain they can hit their GHG emissions reduction targets. Manufacture 2030's carbon reduction platform and support services help measure, manage, and reduce emissions across global supply chains. Clients include leading brands like: Reckitt, Bayer, GSK, and Toyota. For more information, please visit

manufacture2030 .

CLX-C

SOURCE The Clorox Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED