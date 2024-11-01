Together Estranged Announces Line Up For Annual Togetherness Series As Part Of Family Estrangement Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Angel CassinBOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Together Estranged, an US-based international nonprofit organization that supports and empowers those estranged from family, is announcing the release of its schedule of speakers for its 4th annual Togetherness Series. The theme for 2024 is Healing with Chosen Community.The series is a marquee component of the organization's observance of November as Family Estrangement Awareness Month.During the month, Together Estranged (TE) will preview the events that comprise the series and invite members of the community to learn more and explore the featured speakers' work as potential supportive elements of their own journeys in navigating the experience of estrangement.The events and the community engagement opportunities leading up to them are in accordance with TE's three pillar mission to support and empower those who are impacted by family estrangement while seeking to destigmatize the experience within culture at large.The Togetherness Series will officially kick off with its first event on November 28 with life coach Aoife McElwain and will continue through mid December with speakers including psychotherapist and popular podcast host Whitney Goodman, estrangement researchers and authors Karl Melvin and Becca Bland, an engaging social mixer and other events. The full line up of speakers and schedule can be found on the events page on Together Estranged's website.“November is a time for our community to come together when many around the world are joining their families. We create chosen communities to heal and grow so that we can live well even as we navigate estrangement,” says TE CEO Angel Cassin.“Through publicizing and promoting the series in advance and as part of Family Estrangement Awareness Month, we wish to reach more people who may be experiencing estrangement and may feel alone. It also serves as an opportunity to encourage productive conversation around estrangement more broadly within the larger discourse.”Throughout the year, Together Estranged hosts monthly online support groups and publishes regular content to support the community ranging from monthly advice columns, an educational series, reflections on experiences while estranged such as parenting, as well as a hosted lecture series.For more information on the inaugural observance of November as“Family Estrangement Awareness Month,” visit the news & media page or for media inquiries regarding the Togetherness Series, Family Estrangement Awareness Month or the organization and its mission, contact Julia Peterson at ...###Together Estranged (TE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports and empowers estranged adult children. We are also working hard to destigmatize estrangement within society. Together Estranged (TE) understands that sometimes familial relationships just don't work out, no matter how desperately we want for them to. Rather than trying to force these relationships to work, we believe in empowering people to do what's best for them. Find out more via our website:

