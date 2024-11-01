The 2024 NYX Awards Officially Presents Its Winners Of Season 2: Celebrating Creative & Marketing Excellence Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 NYX Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2025 NYX Awards Calling for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA), in collaboration with the NYX Awards, proudly announces the grand winners for Season 2.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), in collaboration with the NYX Awards , proudly announces the grand winners for Season 2. The NYX Awards is a vibrant celebration of outstanding achievements in the creative and marketing industries. It's a stage where visionaries, professionals, agencies, companies, and organizations from all corners of the globe unite to showcase their exceptional work and redefine the standards of creativity.

As an international marketing award , the NYX Awards has received thousands of submissions in the competition from across the world, featuring countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, Germany, China, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, and many others, presenting the most exceptional achievements across advertising, design, strategic communications, marketing campaigns, as well as digital media that transform the engagement of brands and storytelling within the industry.

2024 Notable NYX Winners : Season 2

In a highly competitive season, the NYX Awards has also recognized extraordinary winners who represent creative and marketing excellence worldwide. Among these winners include direct submissions from Weight and Pulleys, Phoenix Media Group, Parnaso, TikTok, Revenant, Reingold, Inc., with indirect submissions from Cadbury, Acer, LG, Spanish Society of Rehumatology, National Basketball Association (NBA) Player Development, World Bank Group, and many others.

Visit the NYX Awards' official website for the complete list of winners here: .

“Honoring the ground-breaking creativity and marketing influence of professionals who are shaping their industries is incredibly prideful for us.” claimed Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA.“With the exceptional submissions this season, we have seen the honorable jurors evaluating some of the best creative and marketing works from across the world, an effort that displays their passion and dedication to their profession.”

Grand Jury Panel

The NYX Awards takes great pride in collaborating with an esteemed panel of judges, each a leading expert in their respective fields. The panel features distinguished professionals such as Martin Bihl (United States), Sam De Win (Belgium), Khiang Tan (Hong Kong SAR), Ronn Lee (Singapore), Sofia Tavares (United States), and numerous other renowned industry leaders, all of whom bring high-level expertise to the evaluation process.

"NYX remains a driving force in redefining the marketing, design, and creative industries," emphasized Thomas. "This ensures that NYX is not only leading the transformation of today's media, but is also well-positioned to embrace the exciting shifts and opportunities that lie ahead."

The NYX Awards is excited to announce that entries for its 2025 competition are now open. Submit your most innovative work by the Early Bird Deadline of November 27, 2024, or take advantage of the Final Extension deadline on March 13, 2025. Winners will be officially revealed on May 9, 2025.

About NYX Awards

The NYX Awards is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and celebrates excellence in the creative and marketing industries. Its categories encompass Advertising & Design, Strategic Communications and Marketing Campaigns, as well as Digital Media, including web, video, and social media. NYX Awards warmly welcomes entries from agencies of all sizes, with a mission to recognize and honor the brilliance that lies at the heart of the creative and marketing industries.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.



