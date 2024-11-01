Speakcharlie Welcomes Julia Craske As New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Julia Craske and Carl Johan Casten Carlberg

SpeakCharlie logotype

SpeakCharlie transitions leadership with Julia Craske's appointment as CEO, continuing to strengthen SpeakCharlie's position in language and cultural training.

- Claudia OlssonSTOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SpeakCharlie , an innovative scale-up in language and cultural training, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Julia Craske as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 1, 2024.With extensive leadership experience and a strategic mindset, Julia Craske joins SpeakCharlie at a pivotal moment in the company's growth journey. She succeeds Carl Johan Casten Carlberg, who is stepping down after three years as CEO to pursue opportunities abroad.In her role as CEO, Craske will play a vital role in SpeakCharlie's next phase of expansion, drawing on her proven track record of driving organizational growth and her passion for cross-cultural communication. Her appointment reinforces the company's commitment to innovation in language and cultural training."This is an exciting time for SpeakCharlie as we continue to strengthen our position in language and cultural training,” said Claudia Olsson, founder and chair of the board at SpeakCharlie. "We look forward to continuing our growth journey with Julia as CEO."Julia Craske states:“I am honored to lead SpeakCharlie at such an exciting time in its journey. I deeply believe in our mission to empower professionals with language and cross-cultural skills that enable them to thrive in diverse, global environments.”Carl Johan Casten Carlberg has served as CEO since July 2021. During his time at SpeakCharlie, Carl Johan has enabled thousands of international professionals to enhance their language and cross-cultural skills and contributed significantly to SpeakCharlie's expansion into new languages and products.About SpeakCharlieSpeakCharlie believes in the power of language and communication to bridge gaps and create a connected global community. Having worked with over 10,000 participants from global companies, SpeakCharlie offers a range of services including language training in Swedish , Business English , and Mandarin Chinese, along with cross-cultural workshops and globalization advisory services. These solutions are designed to enhance collaboration and drive success in international environments. To learn more, please visit us at

Julia Craske

SpeakCharlie

+46 76 024 1958

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.