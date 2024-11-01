Omni Family Of Services Expands Behavioral Health Services Into Ohio Offering Critical Support For Youth And Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MILFORD, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Family of Services, a national leader in child welfare and behavioral health, is excited to announce its expansion into Ohio, bringing critical behavioral health services to youth and families. Omni is committed to providing the support and resources necessary to foster healing and recovery.
Omni's Ohio-based services will include community-based programming designed to meet the behavioral health needs of youth and families in their own environments. Our Adaptive Family Services program focuses on early intervention, prevention, treatment, and recovery for young people facing behavioral health challenges. By providing care in familiar community settings, Omni ensures accessibility while promoting hope and long-term healing for those who need it most.
A key component of Omni's approach is the involvement of Family Peer Support Specialists. These specialists, who have personal experience with the challenges families face, play a pivotal role in helping families navigate mental health issues. They connect families to essential resources, offering empathy and support throughout their journey.
Currently, Omni's our Adaptive Family Services (AFS) are available in Pickaway and Ross Counties, with plans to expand into surrounding counties as demand increases. This expansion underscores Omni's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality behavioral health services to communities across Ohio.
Placement Stabilization
Omni is also in the early stages of launching
placement stabilization services for youth ages 5 to 18 in Hamilton County. Our Family Intervention Treatment Team (FITT) program will provide critical support to children at risk of hospitalization, experiencing placement disruptions, or in need of assistance when transitioning home from higher levels of care.
Expanding Job Opportunities
In line with its expansion, Omni Family of Services is creating job opportunities for licensed therapists and Family Support Specialists with lived experience. Omni is actively seeking passionate professionals who are dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of children and families. Interested candidates can explore available positions and apply at .
For more information or to make a referral, please contact:
Erika Ashe, LISW
Executive Director/President
Omni Family of Services
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 629-256-0632
About Omni Family of Services
Omni Family of Services is a national human services agency providing child welfare, behavioral health, and community-based services to children, adults, and families. Through innovative tools, evidence-based practices, and a full continuum of trauma-responsive solutions, Omni supports and empowers clients on their journey to healing.
SOURCE Omni Family of Services
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN01112024003732001241ID1108842007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.