SUNDAY: AMAZON TEAMSTERS TO RALLY ON DAY OF SOLIDARITY WITH PRESIDENT O'brien, SEN. CASEY

Hundreds of Workers Rally to Demand Fair Wages, Safe Workplace at

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, hundreds of Teamsters and workers, leaders and elected officials will rally on Sun., Nov. 3, for union rights, respect, fair wages, and a safe workplace at Amazon, as well as to send champions for workers like Sen. Casey back to the Senate. The "Amazon Teamsters Day of Solidarity" will be held in Philadelphia starting at 1:30 p.m.



Amazon drivers and warehouse workers in six facilities across three states have won unions with the Teamsters. In the face of Amazon's illegal refusal to bargain, Amazon Teamsters are building worker power by holding workplace actions

and strikes , extending picket lines, and demanding Amazon recognize their Teamsters Union and bargain a union contract.

Earlier this year, Amazon Teamsters won a groundbreaking decision

by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) that sets the stage for Amazon delivery drivers across the country to organize with the Teamsters. The NLRB Region 31 in California found Amazon is a joint employer of its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) drivers, and therefore has a legal duty to recognize and bargain with the Teamsters Union.