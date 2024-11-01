Medely Partners With Oracle To Revolutionize Healthcare Staffing Through Oracle Healthcare Talent Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medely, a leader in workforce management solutions, announces its integration with the Oracle Healthcare Talent Network, Oracle's groundbreaking to streamline and enhance healthcare staffing. This partnership marks a pivotal advance in addressing healthcare's workforce challenges by combining Oracle's robust Cloud HCM capabilities with Medely's expertise in contingent management.

Medely moves healthcare facilities beyond reactionary contingent labor to a sustainable, extended workforce model, enabling organizations to proactively manage their workforce needs. Healthcare organizations can now manage their entire workforce-internal staff, marketplace talent, and vendor relationships-on a centralized platform through Medely's Talent Fusion. This integration empowers real-time staffing decisions, drives labor optimization, and ensures credentialing and compliance, enabling healthcare providers to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care.

"Partnering with Oracle to deliver a total workforce solution for healthcare is a game-changer," said Waleed Nasr, CEO of Medely. "With Talent Fusion integrated into Oracle HCM, providers can make informed staffing decisions that directly impact operational performance and patient access."

Unified Workforce Management: Centralize internal resources and extended workforce management in a single platform, providing comprehensive oversight of all staffing sources and leading to smarter decisions and enhanced workforce compliance.

Labor Optimization: Use advanced analytics to optimize scheduling and resource allocation, meeting dynamic care needs without compromising care quality. Process Automation: Automate workflows from job postings and candidate matching to compliance tracking, reducing administrative tasks and enabling healthcare staff to focus on patient care.

Through a "Total Workforce Strategy," healthcare organizations can elevate operational performance, reduce costs, lower burnout and turnover, and increase revenue-ultimately improving patient outcomes. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for sustainable and efficient workforce management in healthcare.

