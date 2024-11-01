Fosi Audio Launches The ZD3 Flagship Fully Balanced Desktop DAC: A Gift For Its 7Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosi Audio, a leading brand in the HiFi field, has focused on the "voice of the customer" as its core driving force since its founding seven years ago. Through co-creation with its users, Fosi Audio has launched a series of audio products beloved by audiophiles worldwide, such as the ZA and V3 Mono mini amplifiers. With a user-centered development philosophy, compact and refined design style, and exceptional value, Fosi Audio is driving innovation and transformation in the HiFi audio industry.

ZD3 DAC : A 7th Anniversary Tribute

In response to the growing demand for a more refined listening experience, Fosi Audio has launched its flagship product, the ZD3 fully balanced desktop DAC . This new product is not only an important milestone for Fosi Audio in expanding its audio product category, but also a sincere gift to customers on the occasion of the brand's 7th anniversary.

The ZD3 perfectly blends high performance and exquisite design. Equipped with top-tier chips (including XMOS XU316, ESS9039Q2M, QCC3031, and LME49720) and advanced balanced circuit technology, it ensures pure and transparent audio output. In terms of appearance, the ZD3 inherits the elegant design language of the ZA3, featuring geometric elements and color accents that exude a sophisticated and professional vibe. The product supports five digital input options and offers both single-ended and balanced outputs, providing flexibility for various usage scenarios. In terms of sound quality, the ZD3 brings every note to life and offers audiophiles an unprecedented listening experience.

Global Attention and Industry Acclaim

Since its launch, the ZD has received widespread acclaim for its exceptional sound quality and versatility. During the pre-sale period, the product sold over 1,000 units, with orders from over 100 countries, demonstrating the strong market demand for this flagship product.

The launch of the ZD3 has attracted significant attention from the industry. Renowned audio reviewers and influencers such as Cheapaudioma , Z Reviews , A British Audiophile , and Toids DIY Audio have conducted in-depth reviews and reports on the ZD3. User Mariusz Stark commented, "Great looks, great value, great sound. Add linear power supply. Swap op-amps for Sparkos. Add supper capacitor power bank and elevate performance to new levels. ARC HDMI is unheard of in this price range and a welcomed feature for many." The success of the ZD3 highlights Fosi Audio's outstanding R&D capabilities and once again validates the value of deep co-creation between the brand and its users.

Limited-Time Offer: Unlock Your Personalized Audio Experience

The ZD3 is now available on major online shopping platforms with a limited-time discount. During the launch period, each user will receive three JRC4580D op-amps as a gift, allowing them to explore different sound signatures brought by various op-amps and further customize their listening experience.

Brand Vision: Building a Global Audio Ecosystem

Ryan Huang, founder of Fosi Audio, stated that the brand is committed to providing high-quality audio solutions for global users, continuously innovating products, and enhancing user experience. Through close interaction with global audiophiles, Fosi Audio is building a vibrant audio ecosystem with the goal of becoming a world-leading audio brand.

About Fosi Audio

Driven by its mission of "Redefining HiFi with Unmatched Value" , Fosi Audio is dedicated to developing and delivering amazing HiFi gear with innovative designs, cutting-edge technology, high value, and premium quality, all backed by a 24-month warranty for audio enthusiasts worldwide. Fosi Audio has earned the sincere recognition of many audiophiles and well-known media, such as Wirecutter , How-to Geek , TNT-Audio , Headphonesty , and authoritative forums like Audio Science Review , as well as renowned

HiFi audio influencers around the world.

