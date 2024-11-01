Malachi Gagnon Is Holding On To Memories Of A Love-Gone-Bad In New Single 'Stay'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- /KorePR / -- Fueled by heartbreak and hopeful reflections, Malachi Gagnon begs you to "Stay" in his brand new single.Written solely by the teen singer-songwriter, Gagnon is taken back to a good-love-gone-bad, regretting the last moments of not begging them to 'stay.' Pining for that love, "Stay" is a memory-centric, folk-infused track full of regret and recollection.Listen to "Stay" by Malachi Gagnon:"My hope is that, throughout the whole song, you can feel the memory before you in real time," states Gagnon. "I wrote it while reflecting on some fond memories that were starting to feel too distant. I wanted to try to express that pining in a song, and 'Stay' is the product of that."Produced by Spencer Bradham and mixed by Ryan Hewitt (Noah Kahan), "Stay" is an auditory diary entry. As the story progresses, so does its instrumentals, crescendoing as listeners reach the chorus. The masterful storytelling and production are accentuated by his "dynamic voice" (Hollywood Life).Praised by SPIN, who states the seventeen year old is "a pro at sharply crafted songs from the perspective of a teenage love," the new song is a retrospection of an all-encompassing feeling, an eagerness to hold onto a beautiful memory. The mature subject matter is not just identifiable in this song. "Stay" follows the release of "Reason To Live" – a message surrounding the struggles of mental health, written as a letter to a friend who passed by suicide."Stay" is available now on all streaming platforms. For more on Malachi Gagnon, follow him on social media @malachigagnonmusic .

