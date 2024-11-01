(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the“ Prospectus Regulation ”) or, in Switzerland, the Swiss Services Act (“ FinSA ”), or, in the United Kingdom, the Prospectus Regulation Rules published by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and investors must subscribe for or purchase any shares referred to in this announcement only on the basis of information contained in the offering memorandum to be published by Art Share 003 S.A. (the“ Offering Memorandum ”) and not in reliance on this announcement. No prospectus, as defined pursuant to the above indicated regulations, will be published.

Art Share 003 S.A. is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) formed and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 16, rue E. Ruppert, L–2453 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Business Register (R.C.S.) under number B286436 (“ Art Share 003 ” or the“ Company ”).

Art Share 003 is managed by a board of directors which is composed of Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

ART SHARE 003 - Extension of the Offer Period

of the iconic artwork ' Abstraktes Bild (809-4) ' by Gerhard Richter

Luxembourg, 1 November 2024



Art Share 003 S.A. (the“ Issuer ”) announces an extension of the offering launched on 18 September 2024 (“ Offer” ), now extended until 8 November 2024. Investors are invited to consult with the Sole Bookrunner for additional details regarding the offer.

The Seller has elected to retain an additional 24.99% of the ownership, thus being available to hold up 49.99% shareholding in the issuer if the Private Placement is priced at the minimum of the threshold condition. CONSEQUENTLY THE OFFER STRUCTURE HAS BEEN AMENDED AS ILLUSTRATED ON PAGE 20 OF THE OFFERING MEMORANDUM DATED 31 OCTOBER 2024 TO REFLECT THE ELECTION BY THE SELLER. THE UPDATED OFFERING MEMORANDUM IS AVAILABLE ON THE ISSUER WEBSITE. For questions, subscriptions and requests for assistance in connection with the Initial Offer, investors are invited to contact:



Zeus Capital Limited

Ben Robertson (Head of ECM)

...

125 Old Broad Street, 12th Floor, London, EC2N 1AR



About Art Share 003 S.A.

Art Share 003 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended. It has been set-up with the purpose to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the Artwork and any other associated risk within the meaning of article 53 of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended (the“ Securitisation Law ”), through the issuance of, and financed inter alia by the issuance of the Class B Shares.

Art Share 003 was established to facilitate fractional investment in the Artwork through the subscription to the Class B Shares (i.e., conducting a securitisation transaction of the Artwork).

The principal activity of Art Share 003 is to hold and securitise the Artwork, Abstraktes Bild (809-4), by Gerhard Richter (the“Artwork”), as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork. Its principal activities to date have been limited to organisational activities, including entering into certain agreements (i) for the acquisition of the Artwork and (ii) those necessary for the preparation and execution of the Initial Offer, its admission on the ARTEX Global Markets.

Art Share 003 is managed by a board of directors consisting of Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

Art Share 003 does not expect to generate revenues or cashflows from lending, for free, the Artwork to cultural institutions such as museums. It will not conduct any business activities, and its only activities shall consist of activities relating to the ownership, maintenance and promotion of the Artwork within the framework of the Securitisation Law and, as such, these activities shall consist of, and be limited to a passive administration of the ownership of the Artwork.

The strategy will be to display and promote the Artwork in a manner designed to improve public understanding of it.

About ARTEX Global Markets

ARTEX Global Markets AG (“ ARTEX GM ” OR“ ARTEX Global Markets ”) operates a secure and liquid art-focused multilateral trading facility, regulated, and supervised by the Financial Markets Authority of Liechtenstein within the European MiFID II legislative framework. Providing easy access to a traditionally exclusive fine art market, ARTEX GM aims to democratise investing in artworks from the world's greatest masters, spanning a period from the Renaissance to the twentieth century. ARTEX GM-listed masterpieces will be on public display, in museums and exhibitions around the world. ARTEX GM will strive to empower investors by offering the latest news, market insights and educational content to allow wider participation in art investing. ARTEX GM was co-founded in 2020 by art enthusiasts and financial markets experts H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein and Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi.

ARTEX GM is operated by ARTEX AG, a company incorporated in the Principality of Liechtenstein under company number FL-0002.682.571-2 with registered offices at Wuhrstrasse 6, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

ARTEX GM is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority under reference number 307407.

For more information about ARTEX, please visit

Press contacts

France and Global

Aliénor Miens | ... | +33 (0)6 64 32 81 75

Bertrand Chambenois | ... | +33 (0)6 11 84 34 92

