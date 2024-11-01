Foodx Poznan By Modelina Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FoodX Poznan

Modelina's Innovative Restaurant Design, FoodX Poznan, Receives International Recognition in the A' Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, ITALY, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced FoodX Poznan by Modelina as the Bronze Winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by Modelina in their restaurant design project.FoodX Poznan's award-winning design showcases the importance of creating immersive dining experiences that resonate with customers. By combining vibrant street art aesthetics with nostalgic elements from the 1990s, Modelina has demonstrated how interior design can effectively communicate a brand's identity and enhance the overall dining experience. This recognition underscores the significance of thoughtful and innovative design in the restaurant industry.Modelina's design for FoodX Poznan masterfully blends street art and iconic 90s videos, creating a unique and captivating atmosphere. The restaurant's interior features a gradient of pastel colors on the walls and furniture, complemented by glass bricks and street mirrors that add a distinctive touch. The custom-designed furniture perfectly aligns with the overall aesthetic, transporting diners back to the vibrant era of the 1990s.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Modelina's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire the studio to continue exploring innovative concepts and setting new standards within the industry. By showcasing the power of transformative design, Modelina aims to inspire other designers and brands to create spaces that not only function effectively but also leave a lasting impression on visitors.FoodX Poznan was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. The project was led by Pawel Garus and Jerzy Wozniak, co-founders of Modelina, with significant contributions from Kinga Kin.Interested parties may learn more about FoodX Poznan and explore the award-winning design in detail at:About Modelinamode:linaTM is an architectural studio founded by Pawel Garus and Jerzy Wozniak in 2009 while they were fourth-year architecture students in Poland. Despite their young age, mode:linaâ?¢ has achieved remarkable success, with over 200 national and international publications featuring their work and numerous prestigious awards recognizing their talent and innovation.About FoodXFoodX is an innovative dining concept that brings together four distinct brands: Mr. Pancake, Pizza Boyz, Ghost Burger, and Vegan Pizza Club. United by the idea of "porn food," FoodX treats dining as an all-encompassing experience, seamlessly integrating unique design elements with exceptional culinary offerings to create a truly memorable dining adventure.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, functionality, and professionalism. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of experienced designers, industry professionals, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative use of space, material selection, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and attention to detail. By meeting these stringent standards, Bronze A' Design Award winners showcase their ability to create spaces that enhance people's lives and contribute positively to the interior design industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design across various industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award celebrates innovation, creativity, and excellence in interior design. The competition welcomes entries from visionaries, leading design agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a meticulous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jury members, including design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, evaluates each submission based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to gain global recognition, showcase their talent, and contribute to advancing the field of interior design. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.