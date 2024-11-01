Hungry Minds Launches Successful Kickstarter Campaign For The Black Book: The Ultimate Guide To Alternative Inventions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Black Book: The Ultimate Guide to Alternative Inventions

After Previous Crowdfunding Hit, Publisher Lands $150K+ in Funding in Less Than 48 Hours for of Inventions That Could Have Changed History

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hungry Minds, a pioneering modern publishing house born from an inventor's vision, proudly announces the successful launch of its latest project, "The Black Book: The Ultimate Guide to Alternative Inventions," which quickly raised close to $150,000 in less than 48 hours on Kickstarter. This continues the community-driven success established by its predecessor, "The Book: The Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding a Civilization," which previously raised over $3 million via Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns.Founded by Vsevolod Batichev and Timur Kadyrov, and inspired by Vsevolod's love of intricate mechanisms, puzzles, and storytelling, Hungry Minds emerged from a unique and appealing vision. Together with managing partner and crowdfunding expert Artur Stelmakh, the founders expanded an ambitious 12-page idea into a phenomenal success, thriving on the strength of its innovative concept alone, despite minimal digital footprint or traditional media outreach.Developed by a deeply talented team of over 25 specialists in art, illustration, science, and research, "The Black Book" explores inventions that could have reshaped our world had they come to fruition. Featuring ideas from monowheel motorcycles and steam-powered jetpacks to alternative energy sources and building materials, it delves into the 'what ifs' of technological progress and a world that could have been. This project builds on the narrative introduced by“The Book,” seeking to deepen the connection with existing supporters and attract a new audience of readers and art enthusiasts eager for unique content.With over 100,000 copies and counting of "The Book" sold globally and becoming an official bestseller on Amazon, Hungry Minds has established itself as a force in the world of publishing. The company operates distribution warehouses across North America, Europe, and Asia, with plans to enter new markets in 2025."Kickstarter is not just a funding platform; it's a vital part of how we develop our projects," explains Timur. "It allows us to connect directly with our audience, gather invaluable feedback, and continually innovate our offerings. With the launch of 'The Black Book,' we're not just releasing a new product, we're inviting online communities to join us on a journey of discovery and creative exploration."Hungry Minds continues to expand this creative impact, attracting significant interest from global publishing partners for“The Black Book.” The company aims to surpass the fundraising success of its predecessor. Furthermore, Hungry Minds remains committed to exploring new ideas through diverse formats beyond books, via art, multimedia projects, and other creative avenues.The Kickstarter for "The Black Book: The Ultimate Guide to Alternative Inventions" can be found here .◈◈◈◈◈Press KitPress ContactDustin Hucks - Publicist...+3546263119About Hungry MindsHungry Minds Publishing is an innovative modern publishing house dedicated to exploring creative ideas through art, storytelling, and unique projects. Founded in 2020 by entrepreneurs Vsevolod Batischev, Timur Kadyrov, and crowdfunding expert Artur Stelmakh, the company quickly earned success with its imaginative books blending science, history, and art. Their debut project, The Book: The Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding a Civilization, raised over $3 million on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, becoming a bestseller. Hungry Minds continues to push boundaries with their latest venture, The Black Book: The Ultimate Guide to Alternative Inventions. Based on a philosophy of playfulness and innovation, Hungry Minds aims to inspire and engage readers across the world with its premium art books and multimedia projects.About 'The Book: The Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding a Civilization''The Book: The Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding a Civilization' is an imaginative exploration of how society could be reshaped if we had the opportunity to start anew. Drawing on the expertise of over 25 specialists in fields ranging from art and illustration to science and research, this book presents a series of inventive concepts and technologies crucial for reestablishing the foundations of civilization. Each topic, from basic utilities and agriculture to complex systems like governance, is explored through a blend of scholarly research and creative visualization. This multidisciplinary effort results in a work that is not only visually striking but also intellectually provocative, inviting readers to consider the possibilities of modern knowledge and technology in rebuilding a better society.About 'The Black Book: The Ultimate Guide to Alternative Inventions''The Black Book: The Ultimate Guide to Alternative Inventions' expands on the imaginative approach of its predecessor by exploring an array of hypothetical inventions that could have dramatically altered the course of history. Crafted by a team of experts in art, science, and research, 'The Black Book' features unique and striking illustrations, each paired with engaging narratives that delve into how these alternative inventions might have reshaped our world as we know it. 'The Black Book' invites readers to journey through a visual and intellectual exploration of the 'what-ifs' in technological advancement, stimulating both the imagination and a deeper appreciation for innovation.

