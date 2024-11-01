EZ Mold Inspections Offers Home Indoor Air Quality Testing Services In Escondido, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mold Inspection and Indoor Air Quality Testing Company in Murrieta, CA

EZ Mold Inspections now offers professional IAQ testing services in Escondido, CA in addition to Oceanside, Menifee (Sun City), Temecula and Murrieta.

- Robert ArmstrongESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One of the trusted providers of mold and indoor air quality (IAQ) testing services, EZ Mold Inspections is pleased to announce the expansion of its professional indoor air quality testing services to Escondido, CA. The company is dedicated to delivering accurate assessments for residents and businesses to help the community improve their indoor environments so people can enjoy healthier indoor air at home and work.According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), individuals typically spend about 90% of their time indoors, meaning poor indoor air quality can adversely affect people's overall health, well-being, and comfort, especially impacting those with pre-existing medical conditions. In response to this concern, EZ Mold Inspections offers professional IAQ testing services in Escondido , providing residents with valuable insights into their current indoor air quality and actionable recommendations to improve their indoor living environments and promote healthier living conditions.EZ Mold Inspections now offers comprehensive IAQ testing services in Escondido, California. The IAQ testing service includes ventilation assessments, visual inspections, and air sampling. Additionally, the company provides detailed laboratory reports and clear explanations of findings. With a strong commitment to taking care of clients, the company addresses any questions or concerns clients may have about their IAQ testing results. Furthermore, the company offers practical recommendations for improving indoor air quality."Clients appreciate the peace of mind they receive from our IAQ testing service. They often tell us how refreshing it is to receive clear, honest answers from people who actually care about them and their well-being," stated Robert Armstrong, owner of EZ Mold Inspections. "We look forward to helping more people through our IAQ testing services in Escondido."The company's IAQ testing service helps Escondido residents identify potential pollutants or contaminants that may be affecting their indoor air quality and their health. EZ Mold Inspections is committed to delivering excellence in testing and assessments, providing honest guidance and expert insights which clients have come to trust. The excellent, honest service from EZ Mold Inspections is reflected in the sixty 5-star Google reviews for mold and IAQ testing .Escondido, California was incorporated as a city in 1888, and is located in the North County region of San Diego County, about 15 miles east of Oceanside, California. With a population of over 150,000 residents, Escondido has over 45,000 households with an average of more than 3 people per household. The city's location in a valley surrounded by hills and mountains can trap pollen and dust particles in the air, worsening allergies and respiratory issues. The region is also prone to wildfires, which can contain particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants that may affect indoor air quality. During the rainy season, increased humidity can lead to mold growth in homes, particularly in areas with water damage or poor ventilation.For more information, visit the company website atContact Info:Contact Person: Robert ArmstrongOrganization: EZ Mold InspectionsPhone: (951) 401-0565About EZ Mold InspectionsEZ Mold Inspections provides indoor air quality testing, mold inspections, and mold testing services in Riverside County and San Diego County. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, townhomes, condos and apartments buildings. The company's Founder, Robert Armstrong, has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California.

