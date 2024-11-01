Wovenx Health Presents New Study Highlighting On-Demand GI Telehealth's Impact On Emergency Department Use

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WovenX Health

Findings presented at The American College of Gastroenterology

- Russ R. ArjalPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WovenX Health, formerly Telebelly Health, announced study findings presented at The American College of Gastroenterology, and published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, showcasing its on-demand telehealth platform's ability to redirect non-urgent gastrointestinal (GI) patients from costly emergency department (ED) visits. In the U.S., GI-related ED visits are a leading cause of treat-and-release cases, representing more than $30 billion in unnecessary annual healthcare costs. This study showcases WovenX's innovative approach to expanding GI care access and streamlining specialty practice capacity management.The study involved over 500 patients who used WovenX's platform for urgent GI symptoms, with wait times averaging under 6 minutes and an impressive patient NPS score of 94. Notably, 44% of surveyed patients indicated they would have considered visiting an ED or urgent care had this on-demand service not been available but less than 2% required emergency care as determined by GI-trained clinicians. The significant redirection of over 90% of patients from the ED to virtual care, combined with high satisfaction ratings, highlights the benefits for patients, providers, and payers.By leveraging AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics, WovenX Health's platform expands specialty practices' reach, streamlines workflows, and enhances patient acquisition through a robust virtual care model. This integration has enabled practices to provide timely, high-quality care while reducing unnecessary ED visits."Our mission at WovenX Health is to transform how specialty care is accessed and delivered," said Russ R. Arjal, M.D., AGAF, chief medical officer and co-founder of WovenX Health. "These results demonstrate our ability to not only improve access to GI care but to do so in a way that reduces the strain on emergency departments and allows practices to focus on delivering high-quality care to those who need it most."WovenX Health's study findings underscore the platform's potential to meet growing demand for timely GI care, prevent avoidable ED visits, and strengthen patient-practice connections across the U.S.For more information about WovenX Health and its innovative virtual healthcare solutions, please visit .The study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology can be found at: .About WovenX Health:WovenX Health, formerly known as Telebelly Health, is a leading provider of specialty-focused virtual services and software solutions, partnering collaboratively with specialty practices and health systems. WovenX's software platform integrates AI, machine learning and predictive analytics to support its clinical network in delivering guideline-based clinical care, quality assurance and optimized workflows.

Kristy Kaiser

WovenX Health

+1 847-708-5664

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.