Award-Winning Spy Thriller Bonding Begins Feature Adaptation At 9 Lives Entertainment

In a pivotal scene from Bonding, Dr. John Flemington struggles to respond when his girlfriend says 'Te Amo,' reflecting the emotional complexities at the heart of the story.

From Festival Darling to Big Screen: 9 Lives Entertainment Expands Bonding into a Thought-Provoking Spy Thriller Feature

- Indie Shorts MagLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the remarkable success of the short Bonding, 9 Lives Entertainment is excited to announce that the development process for a feature-length adaptation has officially begun. With scriptwriting underway, the feature builds on its strong aesthetic, captivating themes, and resonant characters.Bonding, which premiered in June 2023 at the Academy Award-qualifying St Kilda Film Festival in Australia, has garnered over 70 awards and 70 nominations throughout its run. It also screened at BAFTA Qualifying and Canadian Screen Award Qualifying events in Scotland, London, Canada, and the United States. The film has received glowing reviews for its aesthetic, suspenseful tone, layered storytelling, and strong performances. Indie Shorts Mag highlights Bonding as a nuanced spy mystery with rich character dynamics, commending its gradual build of intrigue and emotional tension. Carl Burgess of ScreenCritix called it“intriguing and stylish,” while Kristy Strouse of Film Inquiry noted that the short serves as a strong foundation for a feature-length project. Film Snobbery hailed it as“a visually stylish short with clear feature potential,” and UK Film Review remarked that it“leaves the audience eager for more.” Film in Focus praised the production value and performances, describing it as“a compelling prelude to something even bigger.”The film has been recognized across all areas of production, with wins including Best Actors (Luke Rex/Darren Lipari/Ryan Stroud), Best Actress (Jannica Olin), Best Cinematography (Laura Jansen), Best Original Music (Daniel Teo, Luke Rex and Greg Beaton), Best Sound Design (Daniel Teo), Best Editing/Color (Pete Szijarto), and Best Film. The film also took home the“Outstanding Proof of Concept” award at the Pitch to Screen Film Festival in New York City, solidifying its place in independent cinema.The upcoming feature will follow Dr. John Flemington, a CIA clinical/forensic psychologist, as he unravels the mystery of his estranged father's identity-none other than the legendary James Bond-while confronting forces tied to interstellar communication and the Gateway Process, a real-world CIA operation developed with the Monroe Institute to explore consciousness and expanded awareness beyond the physical world. Blending psychological drama and esotericism with global intrigue, the feature promises a thrilling, thought-provoking experience.“We're thrilled to begin the next chapter of Bonding's journey with a feature-length film,” said Rex, CEO and Founder of 9 Lives Entertainment.“This is an exciting opportunity to expand on the rich world we've built, and we look forward to sharing more as the script takes shape.”Updates on the project will follow as the development process continues.For media inquiries, please contact:

