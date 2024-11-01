Avathon Partners With Mcchrystal Group To Expand Access To Industrial AI Platform, Ensure Military Readiness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Avathon, provider of the leading AI for industrial operations, is teaming with the McChrystal Group to broaden access to its Industrial AI platform in the aerospace and defense industry. This partnership will enable more Warfighters and national security experts to adopt Avathon's critical AI-based technology.

"While the War on Terror was largely a fight enabled by intelligence and expert small-unit tactics, recent conflicts have shown us future conflict will be more global, more protracted, and will likely involve more hardware," said Gen. (Ret.) Stan McChrystal, CEO and chairman of the McChrystal Group.

"Our supply chains are highly dynamic, especially in a wartime environment," he continued. "The ability to leverage historical enterprise data to forecast dependencies and stage critical items supporting combat systems and Warfighters when and where they are needed will determine the victors. Our ability to expertly leverage AI to make our systems more resilient is deterrence in itself."

There's a critical need for AI-driven solutions in asset management, maintenance, repair, and supply chain logistics, which bring benefits for improving the Department of Defense's operational readiness while modernizing facilities and enhancing supply chain resilience.

"Established and proven artificial intelligence applications that streamline supply chains and increase fleet readiness empower the military to improve its operations. Avathon's Industrial AI platform not only provides solutions to critical operational challenges but will grow with defense customers as parts of the industry move toward autonomy," said Avathon CEO Pervinder Johar. "This partnership with the McChrystal Group bolsters our ability to take our successful innovations from the commercial market and apply them to the defense arena."

Avathon, a leader in Industrial AI, extends the life of critical infrastructure while advancing the journey toward autonomy. Avathon's Industrial AI platform empowers commercial and government customers with scalable, secure, and value-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and resilience across heavy industry.

