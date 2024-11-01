Pinnacle Partners And Trilogy Investment Co. Launch Build-To-Rent OZ Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New BTR OZ Fund Fosters Development in Underserved Markets

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Partners and Trilogy Company launched a new Build-to-Rent (BTR) Opportunity Zone Fund to capitalize three shovel ready BTR communities in Decatur, GA, Augusta, GA and Huntsville, AL. With nearly 500 homes planned across these projects in Qualified Opportunity Zones, the Fund aims to revitalize these communities with new housing, while also intending to offer substantial tax incentives to investors.



"This tax-advantaged fund is targeting strong

risk-adjusted

returns, fueled by long-term positive trends in these markets with an exciting in-demand asset class," said Jeff Feinstein, Managing Partner, Pinnacle Partners. "In fact, the Fund's launch is timely for investors looking for more tax-efficient strategies as they complete their year-end tax planning. We believe this is a great opportunity for investors who can manage the risk and liquidity."

"The Pinnacle/Trilogy BTR OZ Fund is a groundbreaking initiative that

will channel significant investments into underserved areas, foster community development and seek to offer attractive returns to investors," comments Jason Joseph, CEO of Trilogy Investment Company.

The Pinnacle/Trilogy BTR OZ Fund launch follows Pinnacle Partners' successful closing of two BTR projects with Trilogy

Investment Company through Pinnacle

Partners OZ Fund VIII. This closing includes a townhome

development in the NoDa submarket of

Charlotte, NC, and Avondale Station, a single-family home development in Avondale, AZ.

"This growing relationship with

Trilogy

has allowed us to be their co-GP investment partner for their upcoming pipeline of BTR projects," states Feinstein. "We collectively have such conviction of the BTR asset class, moving forward with three curated projects in a

new Opportunity Zone fund is the perfect next step."

The

Pinnacle/Trilogy BTR OZ Fund is now open to accredited investors seeking to take advantage of tax benefits of investing in Qualified Opportunity Zones while diversifying their investment portfolio.



For more information, visit Build-to-Rent OZ Fund .

About Trilogy Investment Company

Led by a team of investment, development, and construction professionals, Trilogy Investment Company provides Build-To-Rent communities for residents seeking the stability and social benefits of home ownership but rent by choice or have been priced out of the competitive housing market. Located in desirable neighborhoods near good schools and major economic drivers, these communities offer luxurious finishes and coveted amenities for like-minded families and young professionals desiring rental opportunities beyond traditional apartments. Created with targeted demographics in mind, these communities provide the flexibility of rentals with the stability, privacy, and social benefits of homeownership. Trilogy Investment Company was named the 37th fastest-growing private company in Atlanta for 2023 by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. To learn more about Trilogy Investment Company, visit

and follow the company on

LinkedIn .

About Pinnacle Partners

Pinnacle Partners is an early mover and leader in Opportunity Zone (OZ) real estate investing.

The firm and its subsidiaries have invested over $270 million of

equity across 13 projects, consisting of approximately 2,400 multifamily units

and two historic adaptive reuse office buildings.

Pinnacle seeks best-in-class development partners in target markets across the U.S. with track records of delivering and operating successful projects. For more information, visit .

Past performance of Pinnacle Partners OZ Funds is not indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that the fund's objectives will be achieved or that cash distributions will, in fact, be made or, if made, whether those distributions will be made when or in the amount anticipated or that certain tax benefits will be available to investors. An investment in the fund is illiquid, speculative, and will involve significant risks. Full details about the fund and its associated risks can be found in the fund offering documents.

