Crosschq And Eightfold Partner To Transform Talent Acquisition With AI-Driven Candidate Insights

Crosschq and Eightfold Partner to Transform Talent Acquisition

Integration of Crosschq 360 Reference Checking with Eightfold AI's Talent Intelligence PlatformTM Drives Recruiting Efficiency and Improves Quality of Hire

- Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of CrosschqSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crosschq , a leader in Hiring Intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Eightfold AI , the leader in talent intelligence collaboration integrates Crosschq 360 , Crosschq's reference checking solution, with the Eightfold AI Talent Intelligence PlatformTM, and is now available to Eightfold AI customers worldwide.“Through our partnership with Crosschq, we're complementing our existing AI with true validated candidate insights that go beyond traditional skills & competency assessments,” said Ashutosh Garg, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Eightfold AI.“By leveraging validated feedback from candidates and their former managers, co-workers, mentors, and even customers we can develop a full 360 profile of their soft skills and how well matched they are to a company's culture and work environment.”With this new integration, Eightfold AI users will be able to automate the entire reference-checking process directly from the Eightfold platform, driving value across three dimensions:- Drive Recruiting Efficiency: Reduces the time spent doing manual references by 95% saving 2+ hours of a recruiter's time per candidate.- Remove Bias & Increase DEI: Leverages IO validated 360 surveys to remove human bias from traditional processes.- Improve Quality of Hire: Use soft skills and culture match data to better predict new hire success increasing Quality of Hire by over 20% within the first year.“Eightfold AI has been a trailblazer in transforming the talent intelligence market,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq.“We're excited to further empower their platform by validating skills, work history, and cultural fit - all while eliminating bias - so organizations can focus on making the best hires for their teams.”To learn more about Crosschq, visit .About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to enhance their hiring processes, build high-performing teams, and improve Quality of Hire (QoH). By integrating millions of pre-hire and post-hire data points throughout the talent lifecycle and utilizing advanced machine learning and AI technologies, we offer recruiting automation, predictive screening, and advanced hiring analytics within a single solution. Once activated, Crosschq provides actionable insights to Talent Acquisition, HR, and People teams, significantly boosting hiring efficiency and predictability and elevating Quality of Hire. Our applications supercharge core ATS, CRM, and HCM systems and seamlessly integrate with over 40 partners, including Workday, SAP, Oracle, iCIMS, and Greenhouse. We proudly serve numerous global customers, including Deloitte, Dish Networks, Pinterest, Allegis, and WPP, and have earned recognition from Inc. as a Best in Business for our commitment to 'Purpose over Profits.' Discover more about Crosschq at .About Eightfold AIEightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence PlatformTM helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented talent intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit .

