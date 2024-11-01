USCFAR Calls For Reform Of Common Interest Communities' Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ann Hirsch, Co-Founder and Community LiaisonDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Common Interest Communities, such as homeowners' associations (HOAs), condominiums, and co-ops, are often seen by prospective buyers as offering enhanced property values and a hassle-free lifestyle. However, the US Coalition for Association Reform (USCFAR) is advocating for significant changes, citing concerns about the governance of these associations and the potential infringement of homeowners' rights.USCFAR has raised concerns over what it views as an overreach by some boards that manage these communities, claiming that their actions sometimes infringe on fundamental constitutional rights. The organization is urging for reforms aimed at protecting homeowners from practices it characterizes as excessive and unconstitutional.According to USCFAR, these associations often act as quasi-governmental bodies, exercising authority without the oversight typically required of governmental institutions. Ann Hirsch, one of the founders of USCFAR, stated, "Many HOA and Condo boards impose restrictive rules that go beyond what is necessary, affecting homeowners' rights to free speech, due process, and property ownership."Key Issues Highlighted by USCFARUSCFAR has identified several areas of concern, including:.Excessive Fines and Liens: Some associations impose heavy fines for minor infractions, such as lawn care issues or unapproved exterior paint choices. In extreme cases, associations can place liens on homes, threatening foreclosure over unpaid dues or violations..Restrictions on Personal Freedoms: Certain associations enforce rules that limit residents' First Amendment rights, such as prohibiting the display of political signs or flags and limiting public discourse at board meetings..Limited Recourse for Homeowners: Homeowners who face penalties from their associations often find that internal review processes are biased, costly or non-existent, making it difficult if not impossible to challenge board decisions effectively.USCFAR contends that these practices create an uneven system of rights. Hirsch emphasized, "Everyone in America should have equal constitutional protections, regardless of whether they live in a planned community."The Call for ReformUSCFAR advocates for changes that would:.Restore Constitutional Rights: The organization is calling for state legislation to reinforce homeowners' rights to free speech, due process, and property ownership..Reorganize Associations: USCFAR supports a shift toward more transparent governance, with greater involvement of residents and less influence from external parties such as property managers and attorneys..Increase Public Awareness: USCFAR aims to educate homeowners about the powers of these associations and provide support for those seeking to challenge unfair treatment.Hirsch believes that education and legal resources are key to protecting homeowners' rights, stating, "Homeowners need to understand their rights and know they have options for addressing unfair practices."A Call to ActionUSCFAR is encouraging homeowners to take action to protect their rights within these communities. The organization urges residents to be proactive in resisting what it views as overreach by association boards. Hirsch concluded, "It's time for Americans to reclaim the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, without having to sacrifice them in exchange for living in a desirable neighborhood."About USCFARThe US Coalition for Association Reform (USCFAR) is a grassroots organization that advocates for the rights of homeowners in common interest communities. Through education, advocacy, and legal action, USCFAR seeks to ensure that no American has to forfeit their constitutional rights to live in a planned community.For more information and to read the full blog on this issue, visit and click on the "News" tab.

