National Comprehensive Cancer Network Joins With Vietnam National Cancer Hospital To Enhance Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

International collaboration meets in Vietnam to facilitate recommendation guidelines that help people with cancer to live better lives.

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of ongoing work to define and advance high-quality cancer care globally, leaders from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)-an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States-will be in Vietnam today to collaborate on improving cancer care standards throughout the country.

Continue Reading

We are committed to working together to advance these tools so people with cancer... can receive the best care possible.

NCCN Harmonized Guidelines for Vietnam are available at NCCN/harmonized. Find other free global cancer resources at NCCN/global.

Post thi





NCCN Chief Executive Officer Crystal S. Denlinger, MD will be presenting on the development and implementation of NCCN resources worldwide and in Vietnam, as part of an event hosted by Vietnam National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital)-Best of ASCO 2024: Multimodality Treatment of Cancer and Hospital Management in the Digital Era. During the conference, Dr. Denlinger will highlight the ongoing collaboration with the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital and the Vietnam Cancer Association to develop NCCN Harmonized GuidelinesTM for Vietnam, a framework for improving and standardizing cancer care across the country.

"Our ongoing collaboration with esteemed colleagues in Vietnam allows us to learn and share information on the latest advancements in cancer care," said Dr. Denlinger. "By tailoring the NCCN Guidelines to fit local needs, we can make significant strides in improving patient outcomes and ensuring that all people facing cancer in Vietnam receive the highest quality of care."

The NCCN Harmonized GuidelinesTM for Vietnam are based on the original NCCN Guidelines Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), with modifications to reflect both optimal care and pragmatic approaches for treating cancer in resource-constrained settings.

The first set of NCCN Harmonized GuidelinesTM for Vietnam, focused on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), is now available in both English and Vietnamese. Ongoing efforts are underway to develop harmonized guidelines for Breast Cancer and Liver Cancer, with more cancer types to follow.

"These guidelines represent a significant resource for ensuring that cancer care in Vietnam is aligned with global best practices while also reflecting the realities of our local healthcare settings," said Prof. Le Van Quang, MD, PhD. "We are committed to working together to advance these tools so people with cancer across Vietnam can receive the best care possible."

The NCCN Harmonized GuidelinesTM for Vietnam will continue to expand, with plans to cover the top 10 most common cancer types in the country. These guidelines will continue to be translated into Vietnamese by medical professionals with advanced degrees, ensuring they are both accurate and accessible to the local healthcare community. The initiative aligns with NCCN's ongoing work to improve access to high-quality cancer care worldwide.

For more information about the NCCN Harmonized GuidelinesTM for Vietnam and other global efforts to improve cancer care, visit NCCN/global .

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN ® ) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines ® ) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation ®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research

collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN for more information.

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624

[email protected]

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED