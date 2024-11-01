Clayton Awarded The Inaugural Karen Olson Impact Award At Family Promise's National Conference In Indianapolis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Promise, the nation's leading nonprofit addressing the crisis of family homelessness, awarded Clayton, a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, the inaugural Karen Olson Impact Award for its longtime partnership and support.

"We were thrilled to present Clayton with the inaugural Karen Olson Impact Award in front of the Family Promise national at our in Indianapolis," said Family Promise CEO Cheryl Schuch. "We were equally thrilled that Karen Olson was in attendance to help us honor Clayton."

Family Promise CEO, Cheryl Schuch, Clayton Director of Philanthropy, Susan Brown and Clayton Social Responsibility Program Manager, Ted Rutland stand with Karen Olson as Clayton is awarded the 1st annual Karen Olson Impact Award from Family Promise.

The award, named after Family Promise founder Karen Olson, recognizes a Family Promise partner or community member's impact on the lives of families experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

"Our partnership with Family Promise is rooted in a shared belief: that every family deserves the safety and stability of a home," said Susan Brown, Clayton Director of Philanthropy. "We are honored to support Family Promise in advancing the movement Karen started, and we look forward to creating lasting impact together through initiatives like A Future Begins at Home."

Since the partnership began in 2019 through a program called A Future Begins at Home, more than 25,000 families have been served through resources provided by Clayton and partners inspired by their vision. Clayton has also greatly bolstered Family Promise's homelessness prevention services across the United States and supported transitional housing through the donation of nearly twenty homes.

"When Karen Olson founded Family Promise, she kickstarted a movement that positively impacts the lives of tens of thousands of families each year," said Schuch. "Clayton is continuing that impact."

ABOUT CLAYTON

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, off-site, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2023, Clayton built more than 52,000 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.

CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

ABOUT FAMILY PROMISE



Founded in Summit, New Jersey,

in 1988, Family Promise is the leading national nonprofit addressing the crisis of family homelessness. The organization, comprised of approximately 200 locations, tackles the range of issues that can lead to homelessness. From prevention services to emergency shelter and housing to post-program stabilization, Family Promise ensures families develop vital skills, have access to critical resources, and receive ongoing support to achieve lasting independence. The organization has served more than one million family members since its founding. For more information, visit familypromise.



