Kuehn Law Encourages OB, AVTE, B, And MNTX Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



Outbrain (NASDAQ: OB ) Click to Learn More

Outbrain Inc. has agreed to merge with Teads. As part of the proposed transaction, Outbrain will issue 35 million shares of its common stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (N ASDAQ : AVTE ) Click to Learn More

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has agreed to a merger with Jade Biosciences. At the close of the proposed transaction, Aerovate stockholders are anticipated to own approximately 1.6% of the combined company.

Barnes Group, Inc. (NYSE: B) Click to Learn More

Barnes Group, Inc.

has entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc for $47.50 per share in cash.

Manitex International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : MNTX ) Click to Learn More

Manitex International Inc. is set to merge with Tadano Ltd. for $5.80 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moon K. Young

Chief of Operations

Kuehn Law, PLLC

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED