Peloton Launches New Multi-Phase Creative Campaign To Drive Demand Among New Audiences

The first phase of the Find your push. Find your power. campaign features football player brothers T.J. and J.J. Watt
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON ) today announced the launch of its new multi-phase creative campaign:
Find your push. Find your power. The campaign acknowledges how motivation looks differently for everyone and celebrates Peloton's role in helping people find what pushes them to show up and reach their goals in fitness. In the first North America-based phase of
Find your push. Find your power., Peloton targets millennial males by leveraging the 'friendly', real-life sibling rivalry between US football player brothers T.J. and J.J. Watt.
J.J. Watt on the Peloton Bike+
As part of
Peloton's evolving go-to-market strategy, the company is taking a more balanced marketing approach to how it creates demand among new audiences. Today, two-thirds of Peloton Members are women, which provides an opportunity for the company to attract more men to the platform by using targeted messaging that resonates with their fitness needs.
"Our brand research has shown that more than 70 percent of millennial males engage with running, but many in that same audience set are either not aware of our Tread and running offerings or are unsure if we'll deliver a challenging enough fitness experience for them," said Lauren Weinberg, Peloton Chief Marketing Officer. "Enter T.J. and J.J. Watt, Peloton Members who already compete against each other on the Peloton Leaderboard. Partnering with them is an organic way to counter these misperceptions by showcasing that we have challenging workout options that are hard enough, even for elite athletes."
Motivation has long been an important part of the Peloton experience, but
taps into a deeper human power that energizes people to stay on track with their fitness routines. Produced in partnership with creative agency Special London, the first phase of the campaign demonstrates how sibling rivalry fuels both T.J. and J.J. to push harder in their workouts, competing against each other across many different fitness disciplines on the Peloton Leaderboard. The brothers rotate through various workouts, including running on the Peloton Tread, cycling on the Peloton Bike, and doing strength training and yoga with the Peloton App. Regardless of the activity, the innate competitive nature of the brothers pushes them to their maximum effort.
The first phase of the
campaign launches globally, with 0:30, 0:15, and 0:06 spots featuring the Watt brothers airing in North America on various channels in both English and Spanish (in the US only), including television, digital, social and over-the-top streaming content.
The work represents the first campaign from a new agency relationship with Special London. David Day, Chief Creative Officer, Special London, said of the work: "The sibling rivalry that lies at the heart of this first campaign is not only something most of us can instantly relate to, but there was no better duo than NFL legends T.J. and J.J. Watt to bring that idea to life. Their natural competitive spirit and sense of humor helped us to encapsulate Peloton's motivational power - the power to engage and encourage people to work out and to get them to come back for more."
Peloton Credits:
Lauren Weinberg - Chief Marketing Officer
Joanna Lee - Senior Vice President, Global Consumer and Brand Marketing
Sam Walter - Senior Director, Brand and Integrated Marketing
Cindy De La Rosa - Senior Manager, Consumer Marketing
Erick Rodriguez - Creative Director
Ayorinde Iranlowo-Ifatunji - Assistant Brand Manager
Special London Credits:
Cade Heyde - Global Partner
Richard Sweetman - General Manager
David Day - Chief Creative Officer
Devon Hong - Creative Director
Thomas Worthington - Senior Art Director
Gregory Fazal - Senior Copywriter
Emily Harlock - Chief Strategy Officer
Kelsey Karson - Head of Strategy
Izzy Dixon - Business Director
Linda Rafoss and Cara Brophy - Agency Producer
Nader Abushhab - Photographer
Michel + Nico / Merman - Director/Production Co
Kira Carstensen, EP - Producer
Ross Hallard/Trim Edit - Editor
Cosmo Street Editorial - Post Production
Starr Whitesides - DoP
About Peloton
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON ) provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit
.
