Meridianbet Launches AI-Powered "I'm Feeling Lucky" Online Casino Feature, Setting New Igaming Industry Standard

Revolutionary feature combines spontaneous game discovery with AI-driven personalization

Early adoption shows 40% increase in new game exploration

Projected to drive 15% increase in player lifetime value Seamlessly integrated with Meridianbet's AI Casino Recommender

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a leading European gaming operator and part of the Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI), announces the launch of its innovative "I'm Feeling Lucky" feature across its global player platform.

This AI-powered feature directly addresses user acquisition costs and retention metrics, two key drivers of profitability in the iGaming sector.

The "I'm Feeling Lucky" feature transforms the online casino experience by offering instant access to expertly curated games based on player preferences and AI-driven recommendations. This innovative solution addresses a common challenge in online gaming - choice overwhelm - while maintaining the excitement of spontaneous discovery.

Advanced AI Integration

Building upon Meridianbet's recently launched AI Casino Recommender 2.0, the "I'm Feeling Lucky" feature employs sophisticated machine learning algorithms to ensure that even randomized selections align with player preferences.

Intelligent Game Selection: Games are randomly chosen from a pre-filtered pool based on player preferences and historical data

Adaptive Learning System: Continuous refinement of recommendations based on player interactions Seamless Platform Integration: Consistent functionality across web and mobile platforms



An average 25% reduction in customer acquisition costs

40% improvement in player retention rates Real-time optimization of game offerings based on player behavior



Proven Player Engagement Results

Initial data from beta testing demonstrates exceptional performance:



47% increase in game discovery rates

35% reduction in time-to-play for new users

28% increase in average session duration 31% boost in cross-category gameplay exploration

Full Focus on Gaming Experience

The "I'm Feeling Lucky" feature represents Meridianbet's commitment to innovation in the online gaming space. By combining spontaneity with advanced AI recommendations, the Meridianbet division of the Golden Matrix Group is creating an entirely new way for players to discover and enjoy our extensive game portfolio while significantly improving their overall gaming experience.

About Meridianbet

Established in 2001, Meridianbet, part of the Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) portfolio, stands as a leading online sports betting and gaming group. With B2C licenses in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America, Meridianbet leverages proprietary technology and scalable systems for multi-country and multi-currency operations.

Disclaimer: Gaming services are subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Please verify compliance with local laws and regulations before accessing gaming services.

