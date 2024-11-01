Pol Theis, The Eclectic Interior Designer, Is Featured In Nicole England's Latest Coffee Table Book Resident Dog

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pol Theis Red Carpet Talk ...

In New York with Pol Theis ...

Pol Theis in his office ...

P&T interiors, led by Pol Theis, is featured in Nicole England's coffee Resident Dog Vol 2, showcasing incredible homes and the pups you live there.

- Pol TheisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As an architecture photographer, Nicole England found that the shoots she enjoyed the most were the ones where dogs were present - nothing lightens the mood like a nonchalant pup. However imposing the architecture, some doggy hijinks can immediately bring an element of sociability and fun. With this in mind, Nicole set about setting up her Instagram, Resident Dog, and now this book, Resident Dog Around the World, which showcases over 25 of the world's most amazing houses, and the dogs that live there.The photographs showcase incredible, amazing architecture and capture the personality of the idiosyncratic personality of each canine. Take a wander around the world's most stunning homes, from Mexico to Sydney, London, New York and LA, with the home pooch as your tour guide.P&T Interiors features a contemporary award winning house in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons including Pol Theis' (P&T interiors founder and head designer) two English bulldogs, Louis and Margot. Nested in a forest in front of a fairy tale pond the property seamlessly integrates its surroundings while marrying a number of eclectic materials. Floor to ceiling windows enshrine the public space, all in concrete, which is attached to the private space, all in teak wood, through a windowed hallway. The two space enlace a black lap pool. The design and materials ensure that the house loses itself in its natural surroundings.P&T Interiors - a boutique interior design firm - provides highly personalized residential design services to what has become an international client base. P&T Interiors works to bridge the gap between a project's full potential and the boundaries imposed by the realities of life and believes that a great design is the culmination of a tri-party relationship between a designer, a client and the space. P&T Interiors' role in this relationship is to translate the client's taste and lifestyle into the space while developing and maintaining a conceptual thread to ensure that the space reaches its highest potential. Every interior is as unique as the client for whom it is designed. P&T interiors' small staff of dedicated designers and architects focuses all their attention on each and every project to ensure the even the highest expectations are exceeded.

