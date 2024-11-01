Over 500 Experts And Officials To Participate In The Third Edition Of Zakat, Tax And Customs Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH , RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The third edition of Zakat, Tax and Conference , set to take place on December 4-5, 2024 in Riyadh, will bring together over 500 experts and officials from various local and international sectors, including public and private sector leaders, as well as experts in the fields of Zakat, tax and customs, to develop the best insights that contribute to enhancing international cooperation in the fields of Zakat, tax and customs.The Conference is one of the most significant events in Saudi Arabia to be held this year, and it underscores the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) commitment to developing and regulating Zakat, tax and customs laws, facilitating compliance, and supporting economic sustainability.The Conference aims to enhance cooperation between countries and organizations around the world in the fields of Zakat, tax, and customs, by hosting a distinguished group of international decision-makers and experts, providing a platform for exchanging ideas and experiences, discussing current economic challenges, and finding innovative solutions to overcome them.The Conference agenda includes 13 specialized panel discussions that will delve into the key issues facing the Zakat, tax and customs sectors, in addition to presenting the latest technological developments and systems that support the various entities' compliance with Zakat, tax and customs laws.Several local and regional agreements are expected to be signed during the Conference, aimed at enhancing economic and commercial cooperation between countries and supporting efforts to facilitate cross-border business operations.The Conference will witness the attendance and participation of a number of dignitaries, heads of international organizations and bodies in the field of Zakat, tax, and customs, CEOs of major companies, and a distinguished group of international decision-makers, as the participations will include holding dialogues, sessions, and workshops, in addition to an accompanying exhibition in which many local and international entities will participate through approximately 90 booths.

