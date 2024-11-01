Russians Launch Missile Attack On Kherson, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian have launched a missile attack on Kherson, and two people have been reported injured.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kherson,” the report says.

As noted, a 64-year-old man who was indoors

at the time of the strike suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his face. The victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot.

“Around 11:30 a.m. in Kherson, a 25-year-old girl was in Russian shelling,” the Kherson Regional Military Administration added .

She was hospitalized with an explosive injury and contusion. The victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.

As Ukrinform reported, 25 people died in the Kherson community in October as a result of shelling.