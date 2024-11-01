عربي


Not Just For Summer: 'Brat' Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of The Year

11/1/2024 9:07:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) London- Collins Dictionary has declared“brat” – the album title that became a summer-living ideal – its 2024 word of the year.

The word, used by singer Charli XCX as the title of her sixth studio album, has been defined as“characterised by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude.”

Collins lexicographers said on Friday that in the phrase“brat summer,” it became“one of the most talked about words of 2024.”

“More than a hugely successful album, brat' is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and brat summer' established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life,” the dictionary said.

Collins experts monitor their 20-billion-word database to create the annual list of new and notable words that reflect the ever-evolving English language.

Read Also Written Words And The Song Of Spades Letter To Editor | Word of the Year

Other new and notable words for 2024 include“era,” in the sense of“a period of one's life or career that is of a distinctive character.” It's inspired by Taylor Swift's world-conquering Eras tour.

Other notable neologisms among the dictionary's word-of-the-year finalists include the growing movement against mass tourism,“anti-tourism”;“delulu,” meaning utterly mistaken or unrealistic in one's ideas or expectations; and“rawdogging,” taking a long-haul flight with no devices or distractions.

“With many of this year's notable words being popularised by generations Z and Alpha, we can confidently say this is the most brat' Word of the Year list ever,” said Collins managing director Alex Beecroft.

Collin's 2023 word of the year was“AI,” short for artificial intelligence. (AP)

Kashmir Observer

