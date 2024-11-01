Goodwill Entertainment Completes Registration To List On SGX Catalist Board

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 -' or the '', and together with its subsidiaries, the'), a multi- entertainment concepts operator, registered its offer document today in connection with the proposed placement (the '') and listing of its ordinary shares in the capital of the Company on the Catalist Board ('') of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('').The Placement, which comprises 60,000,000 placement shares ('') at S$0.20 per share, was approximately 1.5 times oversubscribed. The trading of its shares is expected to commence on a 'ready' basis at 9.00 a.m. on 15 November 2024.Anchor investors for the IPO are Asdew Acquisition Pte Ltd, ICH Capital Pte. Ltd. and K-IX Capital Pte. Ltd. Evolve Capital Advisory Private Limited ('') is the Sponsor and Issue Manager for the IPO, while Evolve Capital and Haitong International Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd are joint placement agents for the IPO.Goodwill Entertainment is in the business of operating multi-entertainment concepts, comprising a network of family-friendly karaoke facilities with food and beverage (F&B) concepts, performance halls and dance clubs, under the brand names 'HaveFun Family Karaoke', 'FATEbyhavefun' and 'HaveFun Live Show'.Evolve Capital's Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Jerry Chua, commented:Mr Vincent Toe, the CEO of ICH Capital Pte. Ltd., one of the anchor investors of the IPO, said:The Group has two main business segments: karaoke lounges with multi-entertainment venues, and live show concepts. The first segment comprises 11 'HaveFun Family Karaoke' outlets across Singapore, offering variety of amenities including private cinemas, pool tables, dart machines, and various board and console games. Some outlets feature performance halls for live events. Additionally, the Group's flagship outlet at Cineleisure Orchard houses 'FATEbyhavefun', their first dance club, enabling customers to enjoy a full night-out experience transitioning from karaoke to dancing.The second segment showcases 'HaveFun Live Show', a collaborative multi-entertainment concept with Hezong group, providing up close live performances and state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment giving a full sensory experience to patrons and delivering a cinematic and immersive concert-like experience.Looking ahead, the Singapore market continues to show promise. A growing population and increasing monthly disposable incomes are fuelling domestic consumption, creating favourable conditions for the Group's business to thrive and expand. In particular, Singapore's population has registered a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.0%, rising from 5.64 million in 2018 to 5.92 million in 20231, while average monthly household income has gained from S$10,099 in 2022 to S$10,869 in 20232. As a result, the Group believes in a sustained demand for afterhours entertainment and retail food services, positioning it well to capitalise on this burgeoning sector.With this in mind, the Group intends to use the IPO proceeds of approximately S$6.45 million as follows: (i) to grow its business regionally and globally; (ii) broaden its existing business verticals; (iii) for acquisitions, joint ventures and/or strategic partnerships; (iv) to invest in entertainment technologies, and (v) for general working capital requirements.To boost its entertainment business, Goodwill Entertainment will grow its footprint in Singapore by opening new outlets, particularly in key neighbourhood regions, with plans for a new outlet. It intends expand into the Southeast Asian region, starting with Malaysia. The Group is also exploring joint ventures and strategic alliances to create synergistic opportunities, as exemplified by the Bugis+ Joint Venture Outlet featuring the 'HaveFun Live Show' concept.Goodwill Entertainment's Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr Flint Lu, remarkedGoodwill Entertainment's Vice Chairman and second-largest shareholder, Mr TJ Thang, who is also the Executive Chairman of SGX-listed Travelite Holdings Ltd, commented:Hashtag: #GoodwillEntertainment

About Goodwill Entertainment Holding Limited

Goodwill Entertainment was established in Singapore in 2016. It operates multi-entertainment concepts and is known for its dynamic range of offerings under the brands 'HaveFun Family Karaoke', 'FATEbyhavefun' and 'HaveFun LiveShow'. With roots in family-friendly karaoke, the Group has evolved to include a network of 11 karaoke outlets, the flagship 'FATEbyhavefun' dance club at Cineleisure Orchard, and its innovative 'HaveFun Live Show' in Bugis+ a live entertainment house with choreographed performances and live DJ acts, which deliver a cinematic and immersive concert-like experience.

Goodwill Entertainment's venues cater to a broad demographic, offering diverse entertainment options across languages and genres, complete with unique F&B and interactive experiences. Known for quality sound and visual setups, as well as themed events, Goodwill Entertainment continues to reshape Singapore's entertainment landscape, providing a versatile blend of social, family, and nightlife experiences.

