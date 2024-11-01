Pinkberry's New Frozen Yogurt Flavor Inspired By Classic American Cookie

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cookie enthusiasts are in for a scrumptious treat with Pinkberry's® ( ) new frozen yogurt that will you into a world of cinnamon and sugar delight. With the festive season approaching, Pinkberry's new Snickerdoodle Cookie frozen yogurt is a symphony of flavors that make it a true delight to indulge in.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

is a non-tart frozen yogurt topped with sugar, cinnamon dusted shortbread cookie crumbles and chocolate chips.

Pinkberry's New Snickerdoodle Cookie Frozen Yogurt Now Available in Stores Nationwide

"Our new Snickerdoodle Cookie frozen yogurt is a comforting sweet treat that goes beyond the ordinary and will capture the hearts and taste buds of cookie enthusiasts," said

Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of Pinkberry. "The Snickerdoodle Cookie frozen yogurt wouldn't be complete without the finishing touch of warm, comforting flavors of cinnamon and sugar sprinkled on top bringing joy and nostalgia to every bite."

Pinkberry's® Snickerdoodle Cookie frozen yogurt is now available in participating stores nationwide until January 2, 2025.

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Promotional Combination:

Snickerdoodle Cookie features non-tart frozen yogurt topped with cinnamon dusted shortbread cookie crumbles and chocolate chips

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry

launched in

Los Angeles, CA

in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 30 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information, please visit

