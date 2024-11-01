Food Lion Honors Military; Offers Discount On Groceries For Veterans Day

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, Food Lion is honoring U.S. active-duty military personnel and veterans by providing a 10% discount. The offer demonstrates appreciation for neighbors who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserve.

“Food Lion is committed to supporting our active and former military, who are an important part of the towns and cities we serve,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion.“With gratitude and respect for their selfless service, we are proud to welcome them to our stores and offer additional savings as a gesture of our appreciation and to help nourish them and their families.”

To receive the discount at the 1,109 Food Lion stores across its 10-state footprint, active-duty military, veterans and their families should present their MVP card and military identification at the time of checkout. Customers will then receive 10% off their entire grocery bill.* This offer is only valid in-store and unavailable through Food Lion To Go Pickup and/or Home Delivery.

As a longstanding supporter of its active-duty military and veteran associates and customers, this annual discount is just one way Food Lion supports the military. Food Lion also provides support services to military associates and their families including the Food Lion Veterans & Military Business Resource Group, which is comprised of associates from across its business, and focuses on professional development and community outreach. The group has partnered with organizations like Purple Heart Homes and Wreaths Across America to support veterans.

In 2019, Food Lion's hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, partnered with Operation Homefront. This national nonprofit serves America's military families by providing them with critical financial assistance, including meals and grocery assistance, transitional and permanent housing and recurring family support programs throughout the year. In its sixth year of collaboration, Food Lion Feeds has donated $700,000. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

*Purchases of pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, pharmacy, postage stamps and services do not count toward the discount.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com .