Great American Cookies And Marble Slab Creamery Debut Co-Branded App And Loyalty Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies , Marble Slab Creamery and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the launch of a brand new app experience and loyalty program for sister brands Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery – the Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Rewards App .

The Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery Rewards app creates an engaging digital journey to earn points and rewards for fan-favorite treats from the chains, all in one place. From birthday rewards to discounts for point redemption and more, the app is full of sweet surprises for users. The new launch comes on the heels of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery's co-branded online experience debut, further underscoring the commitment of the brands in providing a seamless, integrated experience for its fans.

“Enhancing the digital journey for our loyal Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery fans continues to be a key objective as the co-branded concept continues to grow its footprint,” said Lisa Cheatham, Vice President of Marketing Revenue Channels at FAT Brands .“The new app and loyalty program streamlines ordering and rewards so you can experience the sweetness from both brands in one for the ultimate customer journey.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, Brownies, and Double DooziesTM, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit .

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite Ice Cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our always free mix-in philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit .

