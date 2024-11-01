World-Renowned Artist CÉVÉ Creates Exclusive Piece For 2024 Intercontinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year's InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball will feature an extraordinary moment in the art world, as acclaimed artist CÉVÉ unveils her latest work designed exclusively for auction to benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida.

Known for her rich career - from her early days at The Louvre to becoming a celebrated name at Art Basel - CÉVÉ continues to leave an indelible mark on contemporary art as she donates a unique Ball'Moon creation for this year's event, with proceeds supporting the life-changing mission of Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida.

The 29th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball, taking place Saturday, November 2, will not only celebrate CÉVÉ's 20 years as an artist but also will continue its legacy as a premier philanthropic gala, raising over $42 million to date and granting more than 8,400 transformative wishes to children facing critical health challenges.

From her beginnings in Paris, CÉVÉ's career has been shaped by a distinctive blend of artistic mastery and compassion, with her work finding a home in luxury residences, prestigious galleries, and renowned hotels worldwide. Her current "Young Forever" collection, inspired by her early work with children, has captivated collectors globally with its vibrant sculptures reminiscent of childhood innocence.

Now, as she joins the InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball, CÉVÉ brings her artistry full circle, using her talent to empower hope and healing.

For more information, please visit makeawishball.com and .

About CÉVÉ

CÉVÉ has captivated audiences for two decades with her emotive sculptures and paintings, which reflect a lifelong passion for animals and storytelling. Her iconic "Young Forever" series debuted in New York in 2018 and has since grown to include works collected in 92 countries and exhibited in over 30 galleries worldwide. CÉVÉ's art bridges her experiences from The Louvre to Art Basel and beyond, combining luxury craftsmanship with universal themes of childhood and innocence.

About Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida

Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida has a sole mission: Together, they create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The chapter has granted more than 14,000 wishes in its 40-plus year history. It is their vision to grant the wish of every medically eligible child in the South Florida territory. Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida grants more than 600 wishes annually to local children with critical illnesses. Additionally, they grant another 275+ wishes in collaboration with other chapters when children come to their territory to experience their wishes. Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida serves children and families in 22 Florida counties in Southeast and Southwest Florida, the Tampa Bay and Suncoast regions and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To learn more about how you can help make wishes come true, visit , and connect with them @makeawishsfla on Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Contact

Philippe Vasilescu

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.