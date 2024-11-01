War Changed Them: Veterans Reflect On Fallujah Battle 20 Years Later

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Erlanger, Ky., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many veterans of the Second Battle of Fallujah in Iraq were just teenagers when they fought in the most intense urban fighting the U.S. had seen since the Vietnam War.

Those few weeks in the beginning of November 2004 were a turning point in the lives of many post-9/11 veterans.

Through fallujahstories.org , DAV (Disabled American Veterans) shares stories from nine veterans about what they remember from Fallujah as well as their triumphs and struggles in the years since. Filmmaker and former war photographer Lucian Read assisted with the project.

War forever changes the warrior. Through candid, unfiltered interviews, these veterans offer a perspective on the effects of war that few people ever hear but are important to share. Many of them open up about their struggles with survivor's guilt, post-traumatic stress disorder and injuries. Some share the good that has come since.

Each highlighted veteran is in a different place in their journey after Fallujah-a stark reminder of the human cost of that war. DAV remains committed to all ill and injured veterans through the services and programs it provides.

As Veterans Day approaches, DAV invites media to highlight the website and the stories it shares with their audiences. Interview opportunities, photos and video are available on request.

